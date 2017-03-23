Wolverine 1000 Mile Introduces Limited Edition Café Collection

Wolverine 1000 Mile Limited Edition Café Collection We created this collection with premium Horween leathers in an array of rich colors and signature Wolverine quality to lend a nod to our favorite coffee beverages.

Wolverine, the maker of quality boots since 1883, introduces the limited edition Wolverine 1000 Mile Café Collection available now exclusively at wolverine.com.

The Wolverine 1000 Mile boot is meticulously designed to replicate a century-old pattern first introduced in 1914. The limited edition Café Collection retains all the signature qualities of the original boot while incorporating new details to make all 5 styles modern and unique. Each pair showcases different tones of brown and black leathers, shoelaces and metals that match the essence and flavor of their coffee counterpart. Colors used range from Chocolate to English Tan to Burnt Ivory creating a flavorful twist on the classic 1000 Mile boot.

“The Café Collection is inspired by Wolverine’s favorite café beverages at Madcap Coffee Co., who shares not only our Michigan area code, but our commitment to craftsmanship,” said Carrie Hill, Wolverine senior design manager. “We created this collection with premium Horween leathers in an array of rich colors and signature Wolverine quality to lend a nod to our favorite coffee beverages.”

The collection is composed of five styles including the Café Mocha, Café Miel, Cappuccino, Cortado and Espresso 1000 Mile boots. The boots are handcrafted with Goodyear Welt construction in Wolverine’s Big Rapids, Michigan factory with impeccable attention to detail, quality materials and time-tested construction methods. Each style includes carefully selected Horween leathers, an “LTD” tongue monogram to denote it as a limited edition, and a leather or rubber lug outsole.

For more details visit wolverine.com/exclusives.

##

ABOUT WOLVERINE

Since 1883, Wolverine has taken pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest-quality materials. With a dedication to innovation, Wolverine provides dependable comfort and style to hardworking men and women all over the world. For those who believe in hard work and uncompromising commitment, Wolverine offers the footwear, apparel and accessories to get the job done. For more information visit http://www.wolverine.com.