New Study Recommends Nasal Spa® as Ideal Nasal Spray for Babies

“We encourage mothers and fathers of newborns who regularly suffer from nasal problems to give Nasal Spa® a try and experience for themselves why researchers have pinned it as a baby-friendly product,” said Zhao.

A recent study demonstrated Pharmed’s Nasal Spa® nasal spray as being the ideal nasal spray for babies, comparing it to two other competing products on the market.

Pharmed LLC was founded with a desire to provide consumers access to high-quality nutritional and medicinal products, and has since grown into an international brand with 36 manufacturers in China, Europe and the United States. Its Nasal Spa® product has drawn a lot of praise, and now studies confirm it is an ideal solution for babies who experience nasal dryness and other nasal health issues.

“We are pleased by the recent favorable reports that have come out about Nasal Spa®,” said Christina Zhao of Pharmed LLC. “Parents want the best for their babies, and part of that is providing a natural, helpful means of caring for their nasal health. We have accomplished that with Nasal Spa®, and are thrilled to be getting recognition for it.”

Nasal Spa® is an extremely popular nasal spray because of its simplicity. The only two ingredients in the spray are purified water and natural sea salts, which means consumers can be confident they are getting a product free of chemicals, antibiotics, preservatives, drugs and other harmful additives. Natural sea salts only contain natural minerals and other trace elements, which help to repair the natural mucosa and restore nasal immunization instincts in the body.

Newborns have respiratory systems that are still developing, so babies are not able to avoid inhaling airborne irritants in the same way adults are. This means babies are often stuffed with mucus and experience nasal swelling, which makes it necessary for parents to use nasal sprays and other products to reduce these blockages and help their babies breathe. Because of Nasal Spa®’s short ingredient list, it is safe for use for people of all ages, including newborns and elderly people.

For more information about Pharmed LLC and its products, visit http://www.pharmedllc.com.