Since her appearance on the Food Network show “Clash of the Grandmas,” Veronica Hendrix has been very busy.

Writing her widely read blog Collard Greens and Caviar, developing recipes for Real Eats, working on an upcoming live food event, and writing a new recipe book series entitled Collard Greens and Caviar Pop up eRecipes have keep her buzzing. The recipe book is now available on Amazon.com in Kindle download and paperback and can be easily accessed by visiting collardgreensandcaviar.com.

For those who have been following her, this is exciting news because the recipe book contains what she calls her “most coveted and closely held recipes” teased on her social media sites – including her highly sought after SoCali Chicken Croquettes recipe debuted on the Food Network.

But for Hendrix, what’s really exciting is pioneering and forging a new approach to create and deliver recipe content. Her latest project shatters the traditional publishing paradigm and delivers concise content using tools such as self-publishing platforms, social media and leveraging the power of her Samsung S7 dual–pixel camera - which takes pictures whose quality meets the high production standards for self-publishing platforms.

“The picture quality that results from the advanced features of my Samsung S7 is the depth and resolution I need to bring my recipes to life,” said Hendrix.

Traditional cookbooks have their place. For most it’s on a shelf after the reader is overwhelmed after thumbing through one hundred or more pages of recipes after recipes.

Traditional cookbooks take time to publish. The average cookbook project can take up to a year or more to get it into the hands of anxious cooks.

As a self published, epicurean entrepreneur, Hendrix has not only taken on the challenge of creating and publishing recipe content faster but also in publishing content in digestible bites using the simple rule of threes. As stated in the introduction of her recipe book:

“As a food blogger I have an eclectic collection of recipes I’ve developed that have never been featured on my blog. Many of them have been teased on my social media sites and my followers have asked if the recipes might one day appear in an upcoming cookbook. I’ve always said they might. Publishing an anthology of those recipes is a great idea. But to publish them quicker, I’ve created an eRecipe book of pop up recipes.

This eRecipe book features three of my most closely held and coveted recipes. Why only three recipes at a time? Well, as the “rule of threes” purports, when information is presented and viewed in threes, it is more regarded, interesting and memorable.”

About Veronica Hendrix

Veronica Hendrix is Los Angeles based journalist, cooking coach, recipe developer and Food Network finalist. She is the creator of the widely read blog collardgreensandcaviar.com where she shares recipes and tells stories featuring food enthusiasts and culinary experts in addition to her own forays into the kitchen. She was the project manager and co-writer of the Los Angeles Sentinel Newspaper “Taste of Soul Cookbook” published in 2013.

Veronica has over 20 years experience in journalism, media relations and public affairs. Veronica was a syndicated columnist and feature writer of the column Veronica’s View in which she covered stories of the human continuum - from clinical trials of male contraceptives, to gang related violence. Her work has been featured in the Los Angeles Sentinel; Lee Bailey’s Electronic Urban Report; and the online interactive site The Root. She has been a feature writer for each edition of Who’s Who in Black Los Angeles. Veronica has produced radio and television shows in Los Angeles and is a Los Angeles Emmy nominated producer. Veronica's career as a journalist has also included being a reporter for USA Today and KCLS Television in Los Angeles. She has been a board member of the National Association of Black Journalists - Los Angeles (NABJ-LA) chapter for over 15 years.

Veronica has launched a recipe book series entitled Collard Greens and Caviar Pop up eRecipes that features some of her most closely held and coveted recipes teased on her Instagram (@collardgreenscaviar), Facebook and Twitter sites.

