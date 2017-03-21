PeopleTicker Announces first Quarter Growth, Wage and Salary Index Up

The outlook for 2017 is encouraging, with the contingent labor market experiencing continued growth and increased wages. -John Sculley, Chairman of PeopleTicker

PeopleTicker™, the global standard for real-time salary and labor rates announced today that wages and salaries are on the rise, which is great news for the American workforce. This comes following the release of ADP's National Employment Report for February 2017 stating that the United States experienced higher than expected job growth in the private sector for both January and February.

After studying this new job growth announcement, PeopleTicker confirmed a national average wage increase of .65% for IT sector jobs, .41% for skilled labor jobs, and .15% for non-skilled jobs, higher than expected.

"The outlook for 2017 is encouraging, with the contingent labor market experiencing continued growth and increased wages," said John Sculley, Chairman of PeopleTicker.

The technology sector is experiencing the highest increase in both salary and hourly wages. Manufacturing is also gaining traction and wages are expected to climb significantly over the next few months.

Joseph Musacchio, CEO of PeopleTicker, said, "As the United States' new administration encourages job growth and continues to aggressively help the American workforce, not only will jobs surge but we'll see a boost to the entrepreneurial market. Companies will flourish as this administration reduces regulations, scales back on employer obligations for healthcare and lowers taxes, while encouraging new business investment."

