Tecate Announces Appearance at ProMat

E-commerce is seeing pressures for shortened delivery times, reduced overall cost, and increased efficiencies. As customers are becoming educated about e-commerce, they are looking at the overall price, including shipping cost and delivery times, instead of the initial product cost alone. Cold-storage applications are also seeing increased pressures for optimization in the fulfillment center that can allow for streamlined energy use and faster delivery of goods. Challenges remain in deploying automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) solutions. The high capital costs required to deploy these systems mean the risk of downtime due to equipment failure or malfunction can have significant effects on system return on investment. There are also costs to maintaining and updating the systems. These challenges can be addressed by using ultracapacitor power sources to limit component failures and maintenance in ASRS systems.

The use of ultracapacitors as a power source in shuttles and 3-D shuttles reduces system failures and maintenance requirements due to power source failures. With almost limitless charge/discharge cycles, your shuttle may be replaced before the ultracapacitor pack. An ultracapacitor charges in seconds, resulting in less overall downtime and lower initial cost. Ultracapacitor cells can operate at extremely low temperatures without any degradation to performance, they do not lose capacity over time, they are environmentally friendly, and they do not have shipping restrictions. Shuttles and 3-D shuttles can charge opportunistically without the need for major rerouting and downtime, reducing the need for designated charging areas that can take up valuable floor space. Ultracapacitors can also provide peak power when used in conjunction with traditional power sources, allowing for a smaller main power source. Ultracapacitors also provide increased overall safety.

