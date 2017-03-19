Improving Body and Spirit on the Agenda at 2017 iaedp Symposium

Creating a oneness of mind and body is at the core of the iaedp Symposium annual event that hosts hundreds of professionals in the field of eating disorders. This becomes clear through the poster and keynote presentations, the more than 60 exhibitors and the extracurricular program.

During the International Association of Eating Disorders Professional’s 2017 Symposium, slated for March 23 – 26 at the Green Valley Ranch in Las Vegas, participants will attend the most comprehensive, creative and cutting-edge educational program available in the field. And again this year, professionals also can participate in morning yoga, walks and jogging in a therapeutic setting with noted and trained experts.

Thursday, March 23

Megan Kniskern, MS, RD, CEDRD for Yoga in the Desert, where attendees can begin the day and the conference with an intention setting yoga practice for all levels.

Friday, March 24

Gentile Yoga with Elisa Mott, Ed.S, NCC, E-RYT 500. Enjoy a gentle yoga class with an emphasis on meditation in motion and energizing breathing activity to begin the day.

Morning Refresh/Strength Walk with Megan A. Kniskern MS, RD, CEDRD. Take in the beauty of the desert with fast-paced and strength-building morning walk through the Henderson Amargosa Trail.

Saturday, March 25

Mindfulness Based Yoga with Beverly Price, RD, MA, E-RYT. Join us in this dynamic, mindful-yoga flow experience.

Morning Jog with Lewis Jones, Psy.D. Energize the morning with a casual run through the picturesque and peaceful Henderson Amargosa Trail.

Sunday, March 26

Safe Space Yoga with Maria Sorbara Mora, MS, RD, CEDRD, RYT, PRYT. Balance body and mind through yoga.

About iaedp:

Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.