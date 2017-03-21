OSIsoft, a leader in operational intelligence, and SparkCognition, a fast-growing AI company and the front-runner in predictive analytics for the energy industry, announced SparkCognition as an official OSIsoft Partner. SparkCognition will be present at the OSIsoft User Conference, along with its customer Invenergy, March 20-23 in San Francisco.

SparkCognition develops AI-powered cyber-physical software for the safety, security and reliability of IT, OT and the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things). The company’s technology harnesses real time sensor data and learns from it continuously, providing predictive and prescriptive insights for the assets, systems or networks being monitored.

"This collaboration will benefit any OSIsoft user by offering more robust solutions through improvements in their operations with advanced AI-generated insights," said Aaron Pratt, director of Global Channels at OSIsoft. "SparkCognition brings unmatched machine learning technology to this partnership."

Some of the world’s largest organizations, including over 1,000 leading utilities, 95 percent of the largest oil and gas companies and more than 65 percent of the Fortune 500 industrial companies, rely on the high-fidelity data collection and storage capabilities from OSIsoft and the PI System to manage the critical operations of their business. Worldwide, over 1.5 billion sensors serve data to PI System.

"Having the most advanced operational intelligence is key to successfully implementing an effective IIoT solution. Making that happen requires much more than just a data historian – it needs a powerful infrastructure. That’s why we work closely with OSIsoft,” said Stuart Gillen, senior director of Customer Success and Partnerships, SparkCognition. “OSIsoft’s technology provides clean, reliable and structured data to feed our AI-powered algorithms and provide our customers with the fastest, most advanced and most accurate predictive analytics on the market.”

SparkCognition has established itself as an artificial intelligence technology leader with event prediction for business-critical solutions in place for customers in utility, oil and gas, manufacturing, telecommunications, and finance. The company is presenting with Invenergy at the upcoming OSIsoft User Conference 2017, March 20-23 in San Francisco. Applying artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to the renewable energy industry, they will show how predictive analytics are implemented in a live wind farm - including data streaming between analytical models, OSIsoft's PI System, and front-end visualizations. The presentation will show how modern technologies are being used to predict failures earlier than traditional methods, driving significant savings and allowing the optimization of maintenance.

“The goal is simple,” Gillen added. “We are providing a machine learning engine for users of OSIsoft to provide actionable insights and asset behavior predictions.”

With larger, consolidated data sets, manufacturers can apply higher analytics for more detailed insights, scale the data as needed to meet the varied needs of single-site or enterprise-wide operations, and leverage AI-powered technology for monitoring and analysis.

The PI System is one of the world’s most widely-used technologies for the Industrial Internet of Things. The PI System captures data from sensors, manufacturing equipment and other devices and transforms it into rich, real-time insights that engineers, executives and partners can use to reduce costs, dramatically improve overall productivity or create new connected services and smart devices.

“Process data is a valuable, but often underutilized, asset. The passion to innovate using the PI System and deliver customer centric solutions from our partner community is truly remarkable,” added Pratt. “Together, SparkCognition and OSIsoft can help companies transform their operations and product lines for a new era.”

About OSIsoft, LLC.

OSIsoft, a global leader in operational intelligence, delivers an open enterprise infrastructure to connect sensor-based data, operations and people to enable real-time and actionable insights. As the maker of the PI System, OSIsoft empowers companies across a range of industries in activities such as exploration, extraction, production, generation, process and discrete manufacturing, distribution and services to leverage streaming data to optimize and enrich their businesses. For over thirty years, OSIsoft customers have embraced the PI System to deliver process, quality, energy, regulatory compliance, safety, security and asset health improvements across their operations. Founded in 1980, OSIsoft is a privately-held company, headquartered in San Leandro, California, U.S.A, with offices around the world.

About SparkCognition

SparkCognition is a global leader in cognitive computing analytics. A highly awarded company recognized for cutting-edge technology, SparkCognition develops AI-Powered cyber-physical software for the safety, security, and reliability of IT, OT, and the IIoT. The company’s technology is capable of harnessing real time sensor data and learning from it continuously, allowing for more accurate risk mitigation and prevention policies to intervene and avert disasters. In less than three years since launching its solution, the company has acquired dozens of major clients, including multiple Fortune 100 and Fortune 1,000 organizations. For more information on the company, its technology and team, please visit http://www.sparkcognition.com