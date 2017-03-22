Open Networking Summit, the industry’s largest event, brings together business and technical leaders across enterprise, cloud and service providers to share teachings, highlight innovation and discuss the open networking, as well as orchestration.

During the summit, Brain4Net will exhibit in booth #131 at ONS2017 where company will present their groundbreaking vision on the future of the networking industry to the technology community. Brain4Net will lead a live demonstration of end-to-end solution for Communications Service Providers to help them extend product offering portfolio built around Carrier Ethernet (CE) services with value-added virtual network services.

The showcase demonstrates OpenFlow-based solutions for Metro Aggregation Network that provide a full set of Carrier Ethernet services within given Metropolitan areas integrated with high-performance SDN-based Telco Data Center network fabric comprised of bare-metal switches and virtual switches.

The solution utilizes advantages of end-to-end unified switching fabric spreading from CSP’s Access Network to the “egress ports” in Telco Data Center. This enables the Service Provider to deliver customer traffic from Access network to NFV platform in Telco PoP and tightly integrate Metro network services with value added NFV or other Cloud applications.

The solution is based on Brain4Net’s flagship product – B4N Service Platform that consists of:



B4N Controller – carrier grade SDN Controller for Metro & Data Center networks;

B4N SwitchOS – high-performance virtual OpenFlow-switch;

B4N Orchestrator – LSO component.

NFV part of B4N Service Platform is added with the following functionality:



Virtual Infrastructure Management (VIM Management)

Virtual Network Functions Management (VNF Management)

Infrastructure Manager (domens, DCs, controllers)

Services and services template configuration

Tenants management

“The Open Networking Summit will allow us to demonstrate a unique synergy of open standards and proprietary approaches, that helps CSP’s build a service-oriented network infrastructure with nearly boundless potential of client services development,” said Oleg Schapov, CEO and Founder of Brain4Net. “Our solutions are designed to simplify a journey to the most demanded technologies, such as IoT, 5G, Mobile Edge Computing, etc.”