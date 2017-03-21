We look forward to integrating the results of Buxton’s analysis into our economic development plans.

Buxton recently partnered with the City of Kasson, Minnesota, to provide the city with consumer analytics to support economic development initiatives. The analytics will be used to identify the retail preferences of residents, match the city to complementary retail businesses, provide helpful insights to existing local businesses, and support downtown revitalization efforts.

“Bringing new businesses to Kasson while simultaneously strengthening existing businesses will lay a solid foundation for the city’s future,” said Theresa Coleman, city administrator of Kasson. “We look forward to integrating the results of Buxton’s analysis into our economic development plans.”

“Buxton is excited to begin working with the City of Kasson,” said Cody Gunstenson, director of sales at Buxton. “By taking a data-driven approach to economic development, Kasson will be able to identify the best opportunities for the community.”

As a Buxton client, Kasson will have access to SCOUT®, Buxton’s proprietary web-based real estate platform, giving city leaders data and information at their fingertips to analyze different areas of the city.

Buxton has worked with more than 750 communities across the country to improve economic development strategies. Client cities include Oak Park, IL; Canton, SD; Waterloo, IA and many others.

About Kasson, Minnesota

The City of Kasson is located in Dodge County, MN, just 20 minutes west of the City of Rochester. With a population of more than 6,000 residents, Kasson offers a welcoming community to new residents and businesses.

To learn more, visit http://www.cityofkasson.com.

About Buxton

Buxton is the industry leader in customer analytics. Our analytics reveal who your customers are, where more potential customers are located and the value of each customer. More than 3,500 clients in the retail, restaurant, healthcare, private equity and public sectors have relied on our insights to guide their growth strategies.

For more information, visit http://www.buxtonco.com.