2020 Selects cleverbridge to Drive Global Online Revenue

cleverbridge, a provider of global subscription billing solutions, announces 2020 has selected cleverbridge’s solutions to introduce a cloud-based delivery model and drive global online revenue for its interior design software product, 2020 Design.

As 2020 continued to grow globally selling its products via USB license dongles, it looked to improve its customer experience by offering its customers a more convenient and faster way to purchase its products. The company decided on a cloud-based delivery model to allow customers to immediately download and use its software post-purchase, and sought an ecommerce partner that could provide an optimized online customer experience for its global customer base. In addition, 2020 needed a provider that could support its unique pricing model which offers multiple product options, add-ons and promotions to customers. After extensive evaluation, 2020 selected cleverbridge due to the organization’s market performance and leadership, global presence and solution, and overall synergy between the two companies.

“As 2020 embarked upon this ambitious project, we looked for a partner that would provide quality of service beyond just the ecommerce platform; one that would work with us and be able to adapt to our unique specifications,” said Benoît Marchal, Ecommerce Manager, 2020. “cleverbridge not only demonstrated a proven track record of delivering real results for global software companies, but they took the time to understand our customer model to deliver the best possible online customer experience. They’ve not only allowed us to close sales faster and add a new offering with the cloud-based delivery of our software, but they’ve helped enable our customers to start designing within minutes of purchase.”

“We are excited to work with 2020 to help them take their global online customer experience to the next level and maximize their online revenue,” said Christian Blume, CEO, cleverbridge. “In the increasingly competitive ecommerce market, companies must ensure a streamlined sales process that reflects their customers’ shopping preferences and expectations. 2020’s selection of our ecommerce solution validates this point and underlines their commitment to delivering valuable experiences to their customers.”

About cleverbridge

cleverbridge provides global subscription billing solutions that help companies build long-term customer relationships and grow recurring revenue streams. With its flexible, cloud-based billing and monetization platform, cleverbridge integrates seamlessly with client systems, simplifies subscription business models and delivers an optimized online customer experience. Leveraging cleverbridge expertise, technology and services, clients monetize products and services more effectively, rapidly expand their global subscriber base and maximize customer lifetime value. Headquartered in Cologne, Germany, cleverbridge has offices in Chicago, San Francisco and Tokyo. For more information, visit http://www.cleverbridge.com.

About 2020

2020 helps professional designers, retailers and manufacturers in the interior design and furniture industries capture ideas, inspire innovation and streamline processes. By providing end-to-end solutions and the world’s largest collection of manufacturers’ catalogs, 2020 provides businesses with the software and content to be more efficient, integrated and productive. 2020 applications allow professional designers to create kitchens, bathrooms, closets and commercial offices which look as stunning on the screen as they do in reality. 2020 helps retailers to inspire the imagination of their customers and provide an on-line design and shopping experience for home projects. Our solutions for furniture and cabinet manufacturers deliver a complete manufacturing operations management capability to run their factories at maximum efficiency.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Laval, Quebec, 2020 employs over 500 people, has direct operations in 11 countries, and supports customers in many more locations around the world through a network of value added resellers. For more information, visit http://www.2020spaces.com.