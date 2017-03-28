This is the best business related activity that I take part in every two years.

PowerChord, Inc. announces the success of their biennial, global Digital Summit - where clients from around the world participated in a three-day event with industry tech giants such as Google, YouTube, Oracle and BIA/Kelsey.

The invitation-only Digital Summit was originally created in 2013 as a client forum to explore the latest in digital marketing innovation. Over the years, the event has expanded to highlight future emerging technology and its anticipated impact on driving local revenue for global brands.

This February PowerChord welcomed clients from the United States and Europe - using St. Petersburg, Florida’s downtown waterfront as an iconic backdrop for the event’s impressive lineup of speakers. The SaaS company’s industry partners: Google, YouTube, Oracle, and BIA/Kelsey spoke on topics such as how to support “purposeful shoppers” online, the effect of video in today’s path to purchase, use of marketing automation, and hyper-local research and trends.

The Digital Summit lineup also boasted two world-renowned keynote speakers. Futurist Greg Verdino, one of the industry’s most highly regarded authorities on “the digital now” spoke specifically about how the rapidly changing digital landscape can solve local marketing challenges.

The event’s closing speaker was Brian Solis, a prominent thought leader in digital transformation. Solis captivated the PowerChord audience with conversation about the future of disruptive technology, its impact on business and the criticalness of evolving with how technology and people are changing.

“This is the best business related activity that I take part in every two years.” said Doug Geers, the Director of Marketing for Bryan Equipment Sales (a STIHL Distributor and PowerChord client). “The speakers are thought provoking and share relevant and high quality insight into the industry.”

"Our place in the industry has to be bigger than providing software solutions. The Digital Summit provides a unique space for us to showcase exactly how digital innovation can transform a global brand’s ability to drive higher revenue at a hyperlocal level” said PowerChord CEO, Lanny Tucker.

