Fresh Coat of Loveland Earns National Legacy Award

Fresh Coat Painters is pleased to recognize Chris Holtmeier, the local owner and operator of Fresh Coat of Loveland, with one of the company’s Legacy Awards. A Legacy Award is presented to a successful franchisee who has completed their first 10-year franchise agreement and has signed on for another 10 years.

“Chris has grown a very successful Fresh Coat business over the past 10 years and we are proud that he chose to continue to be part of Fresh Coat system. His ownership is valuable on many fronts. First, it demonstrates that Fresh Coat is a viable and profitable business ownership venture. Second, his success is an example to fellow Fresh Coat owners. And, finally, his customers continue to get quality painting services. We’re thrilled to have Chris on our Fresh Coat team and we’re looking forward to working with him for years to come,” Fresh Coat Painters President Tara Riley said.

Fresh Coat offers residential and commercial painting services including interior and exterior painting, wood staining and finishing, and other services for nearly every protective coating application. Their professional painters use quality, environmentally safe materials and the company offers a 24/7 customer call center, online scheduling, in-home color design consultations and detailed quotes. Fresh Coat of Loveland serves the Northeast and East sides of Cincinnati, including Madisonville, Newtown, Milford, Kenwood, Camp Dennison, Loveland, Blue Ash, Montgomery, Sharonville, Maineville, South Lebanon and the surrounding areas.

Holtmeier opened Fresh Coat because he was looking for an opportunity to be his own boss and to build a sustainable company focused on customer service. He was pleased to be recognized with the award at the Fresh Coat national conference in San Antonio in late February.

“This award is important because it will help grow my business by establishing a great amount of credibility through longevity. All of the Fresh Coat owners work extremely hard to be successful and it’s great to be recognized,” Holtmeier.

Holtmeier said his company’s focus on customer service is so strong because his goal is to build Fresh Coat of Loveland on referrals and return customers.

“I want to build relationships with our customers. I want them to know that they can trust me and my crew to do a great, professional job. We want to be their painters for life and we want them to tell their friends and family members to contact us for a quote the next time they need a painter,” he said. “That all starts with providing a high-level of customer service and doing great work.”

As part of the Fresh Coat commitment to customer service, Holtmeier offers a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, so calls will be answered by a live person within three minutes, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the job will be started within three weeks.

Fresh Coat was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat has been included in the Bond’s Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association’s Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. All Fresh Coat employees are trained, dependable, fully insured and background-checked.

For more information about Fresh Coat of Loveland, call 513-271-6300 or visit http://www.freshcoatloveland.com/.

