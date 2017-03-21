Micross One Solution Logo

Micross is pleased to announce that a new state-of-the-art fabrication line for its column grid array (CGA) technology will be installed at its Micross Advanced Interconnect Technology (Micross AIT) ITAR-registered facility in Research Triangle Park, NC in 2017, bringing this proven, high-reliability interconnect technology to an on-shore U.S. provider.

Micross operates under IBM’s technology license for the CGA process that was originally developed, patented and implemented in high volume manufacturing for many years by IBM. The process capability at the Micross AIT facility will be similar to that implemented last year at the Micross Crewe, UK facility and utilize the same process flow. The Crewe facility was awarded a QML certification in 2016 and currently provides this capability to clients.

The Micross AIT facility will be capable of supporting clients who require a U.S. provider for CGA technology, as well as other global clients looking to access the technology, thus offering customers with a one-source, one-solution provider to fulfill their specific CGA needs. Micross AIT will utilize the same SMT tools, follow identical processes, materials and workmanship standards as customers have been accustomed to, historically from IBM. In addition, Micross AIT is currently working on obtaining Trusted Accreditation.

“We are excited to be able to add the CGA capability to our current advanced interconnect technology capabilities”, said John Lannon, General Manager of Micross Advanced Interconnect Technology. “The addition of the CGA process, along with our existing wafer level packaging, solder bumping, 2.5D and 3D interconnect and novel microfabrication capabilities means that Micross has one of the largest offerings of on-shore advanced interconnect technologies.”

“The CGA capabilities at Micross Crewe, UK and Micross AIT will be augmented by additional value-added services and capabilities within Micross, to include post-column attach testing and Level I and Level II Reliability Qualification Testing through Micross Silicon Turnkey Solutions (STS) in Milpitas, CA”, stated Rafi Albarian, Senior Vice President, Strategic Solutions.

For additional CGA information, contact Alan Huffman, Director of Engineering at alan.huffman@micross.com

About Micross

Micross is the leading one-source, one-solution provider of Bare Die & Wafers, Advanced Interconnect Technology, Custom Packaging & Assembly, Component Modification Services, Electrical & Environmental Testing and Hi-Rel Products to manufacturers and users of semiconductor devices. In business for more than 35 years, our comprehensive array of high-reliability capabilities serve the global Defense, Space, Medical, Industrial and Fabless Semiconductor markets. Micross possesses the sourcing, packaging, assembly, test and logistics expertise needed to support an application throughout its entire program cycle. For additional information, visit http://www.micross.com

About Micross Advanced Interconnect Technology

Micross Advanced Interconnect Technology offers advanced packaging and 3D integration solutions that enable higher-performance systems with decreased size, weight and power (SWaP). We provide a wide variety of advanced interconnect technologies for realizing your next-generation electronic systems inclusive of flip-chip and wafer-level packaging, 2.5/3D integration, through-silicon vias (TSV), through-glass vias (TGV), high-density (fine-pitch) interconnects and fabrication of Si or glass interposers. Micross AIT houses an ITAR-registered, state-of-the-art microfabrication facility that allows us to provide development, custom (flexible) prototyping and production services for our customers.

Micross Contact Information: Valerie Thomas, Marketing Manager Valerie.thomas(at)micross.com