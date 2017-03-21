TMW Systems announced the integration of its comprehensive TMW.Suite® transportation management solution (TMS) with the TruckRight driver recruiting and retention system.

Through the integration, driver data created or modified within the TruckRight portal is automatically pushed to a driver profile within the TMW.Suite solution. This enables carrier, broker and 3PL users of TMW.Suite to access up-to-date driver names, license numbers, contact information and other valuable data without the need to re-key information.

TMW.Suite is a powerful, comprehensive TMS that enables carriers, 3PLs and other users to integrate and control virtually every operational function and service associated with the end-to-end transportation process. Developed and supported by transportation industry experts, the solution is scalable to serve the needs of non-asset-based businesses as well as those operating thousands of pieces of equipment.

For more information regarding TMW.Suite, visit tmwsystems.com, contact a TMW representative or call (800) 401-6682. For more information about TruckRight, visit truckright.com or call (855) 932-9323.

About TruckRight

TruckRight enables transportation companies to recruit faster and retain longer. This all-in-one, proprietary software is truly the next generation of Applicant Tracking Systems, Automated Compliance Management, Paperless Driver Qualification files, Learning Management Systems for online training and orientation, Driver/Employee portal, and much more. TruckRight is an enterprise solution designed for today’s workforce. It features a simplified paperless workflow, which encompasses everything from recruitment through retirement. Built for Truckers, by Truckers.

About TMW Systems

TMW is a leading transportation software provider to commercial and private fleets, brokerage and 3PL organizations. Founded in 1983, TMW has focused on providing enterprise software to the transportation industry, including asset-based and non-asset-based operations as well as heavy-duty vehicle service centers. With offices in Cleveland, Dallas, Indianapolis, Nashville, Oklahoma City, Raleigh, and Vancouver, the company serves over 2,000 customers, including many of the largest, most sophisticated and complex transportation service companies in North America. TMW is a Trimble Company (NASDAQ: TRMB) and part of the international Transportation and Logistics Division.

