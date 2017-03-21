Global Wellness Summit Announces 2017 Theme, “Living a Well Life”

I’m excited about shaping an agenda that will recognize the surge of interest worldwide in mental wellness, and that will expand the understanding of the broad spectrum of paths to mental wellbeing and higher human potential.

The Global Wellness Summit (GWS) today announced the theme of its 2017 conference, “Living a Well Life,” which puts the spotlight on how the future of wellness will impact the individual. The 11th-annual conference, being held at The Breakers Palm Beach, Florida from October 9-11, 2017, will focus on how new wellness concepts will transform every aspect of human life.

The conference will analyze the future of major wellness sectors, including beauty, travel, spa, fitness, nutrition, medicine and the environment. And because the theme places the individual at the center of the wellness conversation, attendees will not only hear from experts about the latest breakthroughs, they will be able to tangibly participate in them - from personal biomarker testing to how virtual reality is being applied to wellness.

The 2017 Summit will have a keen focus on the future of:



Wellness, Science & Technology: From our DNA to the devices that track our every move; from the latest in sleep science to the air we breathe

Mental Wellness: From new approaches to improve how we think and feel, to the latest neuroscience research on beauty, to how dance can impact the treatment of Alzheimer’s

Workplace Wellness: From the impact that a fast-changing work environment will have on human wellness, to the latest research on how people prefer to work, to the “ergonomics of wellbeing”. Conference host, The Breakers Palm Beach, is a global leader in workplace wellness, and delegates will be immersed in new strategies first-hand

Wellness Communities, Healthy Building, Wellness Architecture: From the development of buildings and communities with wellness at their core, to their impact on residents, communities, and investment worldwide

Co-Chairs - The agenda is being shaped by three co-chairs with powerful expertise in science, technology, workplace wellness and mental wellness:

Dr. Gerry Bodeker, whose doctoral studies were at Harvard, researches and advises on integrative medicine and wellness. He has taught in medical sciences at Oxford and is adjunct professor of epidemiology at Columbia University. He works with the private sector, governments and UN organizations, including WHO and the UN University, advising on culturally themed wellness strategies.

Bodeker noted, “At the core of feeling well is…well, feeling! As Chair of the Global Wellness Institute’s Mental Wellness Initiative, I’m excited about shaping an agenda that will recognize the surge of interest worldwide in mental wellness, and that will expand the understanding of the broad spectrum of paths to mental wellbeing and higher human potential.”

Maggie Hsu is an Adviser at Zappos.com, a leading online retailer headquartered in Las Vegas specializing in shoes and clothing. Prior to that, she was with Hilton Worldwide and a consultant at McKinsey & Company in New York. Hsu is also a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers community, and holds undergraduate and MBA degrees from Harvard University.

“Zappos has been a creative force in both technology and workplace wellness,” said Hsu. “And my goal is to shape content that will illuminate what’s ahead for both, and to shine a light on the wide-ranging wellness-focused technologies now percolating in Silicon Valley and at start-ups worldwide.”

Clare Martorana is a global digital media executive, who recently served as president of Everyday Health’s consumer business after a career as senior vice president, general manager and editor-at-large for WebMD. She is currently a member of the United States Digital Service based in Washington DC. Her passions include driving innovation in products, user engagement and content strategy across digital, mobile and social channels.

Networking on the Sand:

The Breakers Palm Beach, an iconic, 121-year-old, eco-conscious resort set on a palm-lined beach and dozens of acres, offers delegates a host of outdoor wellness and fitness activities, along with a brand-new indoor-outdoor spa. One of the most historic resorts in the U.S., it has attracted everyone from U.S. presidents to European nobility to the Rockefellers and Vanderbilts across its storied history. The Summit is renowned not only for its three days of high-profile keynotes and panels, but for its unmatched networking events, where top executives from around the world forge valuable relationships, which, throughout the conference’s eleven years, have led to countless new collaborations and business and investment relationships.

