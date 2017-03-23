This is a much more robust interpretation of a ‘goals and plans’ feature than has been displayed by any similar performance management platform...

The Execute to Win platform has been enhanced to include expansive plan and goal-setting capabilities. With the new ability to build out plans, supporting plans and related goals on an infinite scale, users have more flexibility than ever before.

The application has four distinct goal types, and three levels of access and interaction for both goals and plans, creating numerous customization options.

“This is a much more robust interpretation of a ‘goals and plans’ feature than has been displayed by any similar performance management platform, and allows users to incorporate their own goal-setting methodologies during build-out,” explains ETW President Ali Parnian.

Appropriate levels of transparency to company strategy, goals and efforts

Consistency of objectives and communications

Accountability to actions and efforts

Integration of current business processes and methodologies

“As we look toward the future of performance management, we believe it is critical to provide a service to our clients that does not box them in to any one business methodology,” Ali continues. “By building out the ETW application to be more adaptable, I am confident that our users will be pleased with the new, more expansive features.”

ETW’s goal and plan features, while remaining user-friendly, have the capacity to accommodate any team or organization ranging from a small operation to an enterprise-level organization.

