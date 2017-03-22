Applied HD is an all in one high definition video solution that allows for secure command and control as well as HD video and real time telemetry data.

Applied Aeronautics, the US manufacturer of affordable workhorse UAVs, today released an upgraded model of Applied HD, their encrypted, low latency, HD video streaming device. Applied HD, which previously transmitted high definition video via an onboard transceiver, has been upgraded to include 4G LTE transmission capabilities.

Applied HD is an all in one high definition video solution that allows for secure command and control, as well as HD video and real-time telemetry data. Capable of streaming HD video with only 100-120 ms latency, this innovative solution now boasts nearly unlimited range without degradation due to its ability to transmit over almost any wireless carriers’ 4G system.

“This considerable improvement marks an important milestone for our company," said Meg Annand, Applied Aeronautics’ COO. “We smashed barriers with our initial HD offering, and are thrilled to announce enhanced capabilities while maintaining our commitment to affordability”.

Pricing and Availability

The upgraded Applied HD system can be purchased now on Applied Aeronautics' website. The total package is available for $825. All existing Applied HD systems are eligible for upgrade. Please contact Applied Aeronautics for additional details.

About Applied Aeronautics

Applied Aeronautics is a US based UAV manufacturer, specializing in modular, commercial grade, affordable systems. Applied Aeronautics’ flagship product, The Albatross, is a dynamic, all electric, UAV designed for use in most industries, ranging from agriculture and research to disaster management and defense. This entirely customizable UAV is nearly silent, can fly for 4+ hours, and boasts an available payload of up to 10 lbs. For more information on Applied Aeronautics, please visit http://www.AppliedAeronautics.com