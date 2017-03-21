Kofax Kofax Mobile Capture streamlines the way organizations initiate key processes and enhances engagement with customers, prospects, partners and employees.

Kofax®, a leading provider of software to simplify and transform the First Mile™ of business, today announced that a global pharmaceutical company has streamlined and accelerated the collection and processing of on-site clinical trial data by implementing Kofax Mobile Capture™, Kofax Capture and Kofax Transformation. These solutions provide faster access to information required to improve medicines, develop new products and meet strict safety regulations.

Prior to deploying the Kofax solutions, the customer relied on time consuming manual processes to photocopy, collate, transport, classify and enter data into its document management system. This process could take as long as three months. With the Kofax solution, the company now processes clinical trial information in as little as 15 minutes, or more than 8,000 times faster.

As a first step in its digital transformation journey, the company implemented Kofax Capture and Kofax Transformation to establish a global capture, classification and data extraction process. Next, Kofax Mobile Capture was deployed to turn clinical research associates’ mobile devices into capture devices. The combined solution provided fully automated processes as well as PDF document generation.

Extensive quality assurance work ensured that the combined solution delivered the expected functionality and was fully compliant with all process validation standards, which require pharmaceutical companies to keep electronic ‘trial master files’ containing every document related to each clinical trial.

Supporting Quote

“Kofax Mobile Capture streamlines the way organizations initiate key processes and enhances engagement with customers, prospects, partners and employees,” commented Reynolds C. Bish, Chief Executive Officer of Kofax. “By incorporating Kofax Capture and Kofax Transformation for its capture, classification and data extraction requirements, this pharmaceutical company was able to incredibly reduce the amount of time required to process a document from months to minutes – a significant improvement that has the potential to positively impact the efficacy of its medicines and treatments.”

Supporting Resource



Global Pharmaceuticals Company case study

About Kofax

Kofax is a leading provider of software to simplify and transform the First Mile™ of business. Success in the First Mile can dramatically improve the customer experience, greatly reduce operating costs and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Kofax software and solutions provide a rapid return on investment to more than 25,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, higher education, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax markets its solutions via a direct sales and service organization, along with a global network of more than 1,000 authorized partners in more than 70 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

For further information contact Sylvia Chansler, (949) 783-1476, sylvia.chansler(at)kofax(dot)com.

© 2017 Kofax Limited. Kofax and Kofax Mobile Capture are registered trademarks and First Mile is a trademark of Kofax Limited.

Source: KOFAX