AKnowledge Partners to Present at Enterprise IoT Summit 2017

Dr. Akbari will discuss how the disruptive nature of IoT is being perceived in Board Rooms of large corporations.

AKnowledge Partners, LLC, a global advisory firm providing high-impact consultative strategies, solutions and advice to the world’s leading executives, Fortune 1000 companies and private equity firms, today announced that its CEO, Dr. Homaira Akbari, will be presenting at Enterprise IoT Summit 2017, which is being held March 28 – 29, 2017 at the Palmer Events Center, Austin, TX.

In her March 29 keynote presentation, “IoT in the Board Room,” Dr. Akbari will discuss how the disruptive nature of IoT is being perceived in Board Rooms of large corporations, and what the corporations are doing to realize the full value of IoT. Dr. Akbari will also moderate a panel of experts discussing, “Achieving Data Integrity and Security in IoT.”

Media and Analyst Briefings

About Enterprise IoT Summit 2017

Produced by industry leading news and information providers, RCR Wireless News and Enterprise IoT Insights, the Enterprise IoT Summit 2017, scheduled for March 28-29th in Austin, TX, uniquely offers attendees with a practical guide to digital transformation using internet of things (IoT) technology systems and solutions - from the device to the datacenter and cloud featuring over 125 speakers including a dozen leading industry analyst. Register to attend Enterprise IoT Summit 2017.

About Dr. Homaira Akbari

Dr. Homaira Akbari is President and CEO of AKnowledge Partners, LLC, a global strategy advisory firm providing services to leading private equity funds and large corporations in the sectors of Internet of Things, Cyber Security, Big Data and Analytics, and Supply Chain Visibility. Dr. Akbari serves on the Board of Directors of several Fortune 500 companies including Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN), Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR), Gemalto N.V. (Euronext: GTO), and Veolia (Euronext: VIE).

About AKnowledge Partners, LLC

AKnowledge Partners, LLC, is a global advisory firm providing high-impact consultative strategies, solutions and advice to the world’s leading executives, Fortune 1000 companies and private equity firms. AKnowledge Partners services have guided clients in the technology sectors of The Internet of Things (IoT), Security, Big Data and Analytics. For additional information, visit http://www.aknowledge.us.

