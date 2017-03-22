Bob Kippola has more than 20 years in global sales and leadership experience in the hospitality industry and I am certain he will deliver similar success for BDM’s customers.

Brewer Digital Marketing, a leading provider of innovative hotel software tools that serves more than 3,000 hotels worldwide, today announced it has hired Bob Kippola as the company’s new Vice President of Sales to help address the exploding demand for their software tools and Hotel Marketing Web Platform.

“Semantic discoverability is a critical asset for hotels and resorts today - as we have seen with Google’s Hotel Rich Cards, which opens up an opportunity for a hotel to stand out in search results and attract more potential guests,” said Brad Brewer, CEO and founder of Brewer Digital Marketing. “We’re thrilled to have Bob on board to help guide hotels, management companies, and brands as they embrace the ever-changing landscape of search and deliver out-of-the-box strategies to help drive their revenue. Bob has an incredible track record of helping hospitality technology companies succeed through a consultative approach to the sales of digital marketing. He has more than 20 years in global sales and leadership experience in the hospitality industry and I am certain he will deliver similar success for BDM’s customers.”

Prior to joining Brewer Digital Marking, Bob Kippola was the Senior Director of Business Development at a Silicon Valley-based digital media company focused on the hospitality industry. In over 6 years with the company, Bob helped guide its strategy and sales efforts, which propelled the company in driving over $500 million per year in revenue for over 1,500 hotels and resorts.

About Brewer Digital Marketing:

Brewer Digital Marketing provides a Hotel Marketing Web Platform that enhances your digital assets in organic search, social, email and virtual personal assistants by leveraging structured markup. In addition, with a single line of code, BDM can annotate existing hospitality websites with structured markup with their software, powering rich results for brands and independent hotels. Visit their website to learn how to generate rich results with one line of code: http://www.brewerdigitalmarketing.com.

