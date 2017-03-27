Frey Architekten's Heidelberg Village named Finalist in Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Award Our intention is to inspire more innovative, sustainable ideas to shape urban spaces that match our diverse population.

Fast Company has named Frey Architekten’s Heidelberg Village one of the finalists for its premiere World Changing Ideas Awards, which honor businesses, policies, projects and concepts that offer innovative solutions to the issues facing humanity. All of the finalists are highlighted in the April issue of the print magazine, which hits newsstands on March 27.

A panel of prominent judges selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 1,200 entries in 12 categories, from Food to Energy to Developing World Technology. Along with Heidelberg Village, honorees include big-name brands like GE and Microsoft, nonprofits like Ideo.org and the U.N. World Food Programme, and innovative startups like Beyond Meat, Otto, and Hyperloop One. The 2017 awards featured entries from across the globe, from Pakistan to Brazil to Kenya.

“Fast Company has always insisted that being a force for good has to be a key element for any business,” says Fast Company editor and managing director Robert Safian. “These World Changing Idea award winners show how organizations around the world are embracing the ideals of creativity and innovation to create enormous impact.”

“It’s quite an honor to receive such international recognition,” states Wolfgang Frey, owner of the Freiburg, Germany-based architecture firm Frey Architekten. “Our intention is to inspire more innovative, sustainable ideas to shape urban spaces that match our diverse population.”

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors chose winners and finalists based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With a goal of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start work on solving the problems that affect us all.

###