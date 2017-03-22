AU10TIX's breakthrough Deep Learning OCR (DL-OCR) offers up to 96% success rates in handling "noisy" graphics-cluttered ID documents.

AU10TIX's new Deep Learning OCR (DL-OCR) has demonstrated considerably better performance in handling documents and languages that are notorious for challenging conventional OCR solutions. AU10TIX's new DL-OCR has been especially designed to handle customer-generated ID images that are typical for online and mobile channels. Such images add another level of difficulty to conventional OCRs as the quality of images created by customers varies significantly from the "textbook" ID templates.

“One cannot underestimate the importance of this breakthrough for online and mobile customer onboarding”, says Ron Atzmon, Managing Director of AU10TIX: “Until now many markets remained practically "Out of the game" for many service-providers and so were many customers. Many ID documents were not designed for machine reaching and many were designed with "noisy background" to make forgery more difficult. Now, when online and mobile, Customer Not Present onboarding involves handling of photos of customer generated ID documents, being able to handle such documents has become a real issue. We are very proud of our R&D team that succeeded in delivering a game changing solution that will make global outreach far simpler than before.”

“Obviously, ID documents were not designed with online and mobile customer onboarding in mind”, says Ofer Friedman, VP Marketing of AU10TIX: “Sure, there are quite a few solutions for OCRing well scanned ID documents but these are a tiny minority of the traffic in online and mobile channels. The same way AU10TIX showed how customer-generated ID images can be authenticated to a forensic level, it now demonstrates how artificial intelligence can change content extraction in borderline quality images and "complicated" language font types. Global markets have just become more open for services where ID authentication matters.”

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of ICTS International N.V, deals with the authentication and digitization of identifying documents including Passports, identity cards, driving licenses and other complementary identifying documents. The company specializes in implementing hardware & software based applications used for scanning, identifying, content retrieval, authentication and validation of identifying documents. AU10TIX is a pioneer of all-channel (front-end and online) ID authentication and processing solutions. The company's products drastically reduce identifying document-based fraud, reducing the costs associated with client processing and enabling effective regulatory compliance, while making the sales and support operations speedier and considerably more efficient.

For more information, visit http://www.au10tix.com

About ICTS International N.V.

ICTS specializes in the development and implementation of innovative security concepts and solutions designed to meet the needs of a variety of industries, mainly aviation transportation, border control and sensitive facilities. ICTS International benefits from over two decades of expertise and international operational experience in transportation security, with a particular emphasis on high-risk environments, passenger processing transactions and the integration of security services to provide a comprehensive security solution. It also offers a wide variety of customized training programs, tailored procedures and a wide range of security consulting services. The company has developed and implemented unique technological solutions, based on its comprehensive approach to security, designed to enhance the level of security while accelerating the security check process.

For more information, visit http://www.icts-int.com

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company’s business strategy and future plans of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this press release. These and other important factors, including those mentioned in various Securities and Exchange Commission filings made periodically by the Company, may cause the Company’s actual results and performance to differ materially from the future results and performance expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in the Company’s expectations or future events.

