HealthCarePoint (HCP) today announced that the modified Rankin Scale (mRS) standards are now available to healthcare and clinical research professionals on every continent and in over 12 languages through the BlueCloud Education Network. The achievement marks a10-year milestone for the company, which is working to standardize healthcare training and certification for healthcare professionals internationally.

Professionals use mRS to measure the disability or dependence of patients who have suffered strokes or other neurological issues. Standardizing this scale and making it available to healthcare providers in a variety of languages worldwide makes it possible for all patients to receive evaluations based on the same criteria, so that proper care can be identified regardless of location, race or economic status.

HCP’s BlueCloud Network connects healthcare professionals and organizations needing to access and share healthcare standardization processes, education, technology and professional information to for business and compliance purposes. Currently, more than 1,200,000 healthcare and clinical research professionals in164 countries use the BlueCloud Education Network to train and certify on globally accepted diagnostic instruments such as the National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale.

BlueCloud also allows professionals to share their personal certifications electronically across organizations, employees, sponsors and clinical trials using BlueCloud Connections. The network’s standardization process eliminates redundancies, minimizes issues with regulatory compliance requirements, improves inter-rater reliability and reduces time, resources and financial burdens for global stakeholders.

“Using the same BlueCloud standardization process that made the NIH Stroke Scale an international phenomenon, the Rankin mRS program is another BlueCloud flagship model for global healthcare and clinical research collaboration.” Says Al O. Pacino, HealthCarePoint president, “Working with global industry leaders – including major universities, governments, private and not-for profit organizations –we are creating globally accepted standards without boundaries,” says Pacino. “As regulatory agencies require more and more proof of competencies and professional compliance, industry stakeholders are saving billions of dollars by using our collaborative networks to eliminate redundancies when providing that information.”

“We learn which treatments work from international trials: trials that rely on comparisons of patients' outcomes from diverse hospitals, countries and cultures. The research results are reliable only if we have a standardized outcome measure. Training and certification in the globally applied modified Rankin Scale is critical to improving healthcare.” – Prof Kennedy R Lees, MD, Institute of Cardiovascular and Medical Sciences, University of Glasgow, United Kingdom

“By combining programs like the NIHSS and the Rankin mRS into global healthcare and clinical research, we could ultimately improve outcomes as all healthcare providers learn to diagnose patients the same way, in a standardized fashion.” – Patrick Lyden, MD, FAAN, FAHA, Chairman, Department of Neurology Carmen and Louis Warschaw Chairin Neurology Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

“Portuguese is spoken by 244 million people worldwide. Allowing healthcare providers to transnationally use this instrument as a standard of care ultimately will lead to better outcomes for stroke patients.”– Elsa Azevedo, MD, PhD, São João Hospital Center, University of Porto, Portugal; Pedro Castro, MD, São João Hospital Center, University of Porto

"The Rankin mRS is used widely in the Netherlands during trials. Now we can promote its use in routine care by certified ER personnel, stroke nurses and neurologists, and I am convinced that this will improve the care and clinical outcomes of our stroke patients.” – Diederik W J Dippel, MD, Prof, Erasmus MC University Medical Center

"Spanish is spoken by nearly 430 million people in 31 countries. Just as the NIHSS-Spanish and the mRankin have become widely used across most of the Spanish-speaking world, the BlueCloud has become a unifying network for research, stroke registers, quality control and every day clinical work. We are very proud of being a part of this global effort.” – Arnold Hoppe, MD, Profesor Titular, Facultad de Medicina Clínica Alemana, Universidad del Desarrollo, Santiago de Chile

“We began with the NIHSS in Bahasa Malaysia and our next objective is to focus on the globally standardized modified Rankin Scale (mRS). Having assessment tools in the national language will ultimately result in widespread use of standardized assessment tools by medical personnel, and an improvement in acute stroke and outcome assessment, in Malaysia”. – Prof. Norlinah Mohd. Ibrahim, MBBCH, MRCPI, Consultant Neurologist and Head, Department of Medicine, UKM Medical Center, Malaysia, Ramesh Sahathevan MD, PhD, FRCPI, FRACP.

“Sharing our intellectual property, including our delivery vehicles and our proprietary database methodologies and standardized processes, has proven to be a successful collaborative model. With the help of champion collaborators, programs like the NIHSS, the Rankin mRS and other standardized assessment tools can be delivered to healthcare providers around the world without the burdensome regulatory expense of compliance and competencies tracking. Our mission is for all organizations to have equal opportunity to participate in our global healthcare and clinical research ecosystem, learn best practices and ultimately offer the best possible standard of care, with the ultimate goal of leaving no patient behind.” – Al O. Pacino, President, HealthCarePoint.

About BlueCloud by HealthCarePoint

BlueCloud is the first independent (real-time/single-sign-on) global collaborative network connecting healthcare professionals and organizations in a secure and private environment. Members use BlueCloud’s standards, education, technology, and professional networks to organize, centralize and share verifiable information for business and compliance purposes. BlueCloud is available in more than 162 countries and is used by more than one million healthcare professionals, hundreds of sponsors, CROs, IRBs and universities and thousands of healthcare and clinical research stakeholders and site organizations.