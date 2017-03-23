Kiabi truly is a global model for international apparel expansion, and I’m looking forward to sharing my thoughts and experience with the management team.

Deborah Weinswig, Managing Director of global think tank Fung Global Retail & Technology, has been named to the Board of Directors of International Trading Fashion & Apparel Supply (ITFAS), the Hong Kong trading office of Kiabi, a French online family fashion retailer.

Known globally as “retail technology’s leading lady,” Weinswig will offer ITFAS her unique global expertise in the intersection of fashion, retail trends and technology solutions as Kiabi continues its global expansion.

“I’m honored to be invited to join ITFAS, which is at the forefront of supporting exciting new retailers,” Weinswig said. “Kiabi truly is a global model for international apparel expansion, and I’m looking forward to sharing my thoughts and experience with the management team.”

Kiabi is owned by the Mulliez family, which also owns retailers Auchan, Decathlon, Leroy Merlin and Boulanger, among other companies. Founded in the Lille metropolis, the first Kiabi store opened in Roncq in 1978. The retailer specializes in ready-to-wear apparel for the whole family, and designs are created in-house by more than 50 designers. Today, Kiabi operates 460 stores in 13 countries including France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Morocco, Poland and Russia, and continues to expand. It serves more than 20 million customers worldwide.

“We wanted an external perspective from someone with global experience,” said Juan Penagos, CEO of ITFAS. “No one fits that description better than Deborah Weinswig.”

An advocate for innovation, creativity and the implementation of efficient technologies in retail, fashion and branding, Weinswig joined Fung Global Retail & Technology in 2014 to offer her unique viewpoints on the disruptive technology trends and innovations that are reshaping the global retail industry. She has helped U.S. startups develop and implement retail technology systems and strategies, some of which have been adopted by top-tier national retailers. She also serves as a mentor to Silicon Valley accelerators and sits on the advisory boards of several early-stage companies in the U.S., Israel and Hong Kong. Her volunteer work includes serving on the Boards of Directors of Dignity U Wear, and as Chief Research Officer and on the board of Directors of GoodXchange, among other organizations.

