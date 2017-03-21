Barnard College Announces Scholarship for Refugee Women

The Barnard women organizers behind the scholarship “Barnard’s choice to take action is proof that higher education institutions do have an important role to play in knocking down the barriers to education that displaced students face,” said Maia Bix

Barnard College announced the creation of a new scholarship for refugee women following a combined petition from Barnard and Columbia University students calling for scholarships for Syrian students.

The Ann and Andrew Tisch Scholarship for Refugee Women will be offered starting fall 2017 and will allow Barnard to provide support to students whose education has been interrupted by war, persecution, conflict, natural disaster, or crisis.

The scholarship builds upon the efforts of the Barnard and Columbia chapters of Books Not Bombs, a student-run campaign that calls on American universities to support students affected by conflict. Active at more than 200 universities and supported by 18,000 students, Books Not Bombs, urges university presidents to speak out and defend their refugee, immigrant, and international students.

“Barnard’s choice to take action is proof that higher education institutions do have an important role to play in knocking down the barriers to education that displaced students face,” said Maia Bix, a Barnard student who worked to help create the scholarship.

Funded in part by a gift from the Ann and Andrew Tisch family, the scholarship will cover the full financial needs of the selected recipients, including tuition, room, board, books, travel, and stipends for co-curricular activities.

The scholarship was announced as part of a larger announcement highlighting the departing Barnard President Debora Spar's diversity initiatives.

“The challenges posed by a global education crisis on this scale are staggering, which makes it all the more important that we find creative ways to mitigate them,” said Bix. “Scholarships like Barnard’s can make an enormous difference in the life and educational trajectory of the students who receives them.”

