BSG Financial Group, a leading provider of revenue-enhancement programs and compliance solutions for financial institutions nationwide, will present a webinar on Tuesday, March 28 at 11 am EST entitled "Better Data, Not Big Data: Using Common-Sense Analytics to Compete More Effectively and Win More Often." The free webinar—which is part of an ongoing educational series that the company provides for its clients and potential customers—will explore techniques and strategies for developing highly targeted, meaningful communications based on existing customer data.

“’Big data’ is a much-used catch phrase for the financial services industry these days,” said webinar speaker Tricia Donohue, principal of The Marketing Mix, a New Hampshire-based database marketing solutions company. “However, simply collecting large volumes of information can be overwhelming and even counter-productive for community and regional financial institutions,” she said.

The free, 60-minute webinar will assist institutions in harnassing their existing customer data by defining priority data points, creating new intelligence and understanding key external perspectives in order to support sales and marketing decisions.

Ms. Donohue will present several bank and credit union case studies that demonstrate how these organizations developed initiatives based on “better data” to achieve their strategic goals, including:



Value-driven cross-sales

Retention as a growth strategy

Maximizing “Gap-To-Tap” insight

Straightforward new client development

Logical franchise growth approach

The webinar is especially relevant to marketing, retail and operations executives at community and regional financial institutions.

Who: BSG Financial Group

Presenter: Tricia Donohue, Principal, The Marketing Mix

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2017; 11:00 a.m. EDT

Registration: http://BSGfinancial.com/BetterDataWebinar

About BSG Financial Group

Louisville, Ky.-based BSG Financial Group is a group of independently organized companies that provides revenue-enhancement and compliance solutions for financial institutions nationwide. BSG Financial Group has been a provider of innovative overdraft programs since 1999, including the industry's first cloud-based overdraft management solution, CourtesyConnect®/Courtesy Limit™.



The company's additional revenue-enhancing solutions include: Fee-Based Packaged Checking Accounts; Digital Lending Solutions; Vendor Management; Account Acquisition Strategies; and Social Media Management.



BSG Financial Group includes the following companies: CourtesyCloud Management Solutions, LLC; BSG Financial, LLC; and IQ Development, LLC. For more information about the company, visit http://www.BSGfinancial.com.



About The Marketing Mix

The Marketing Mix is a database marketing company founded by David Blake and Patricia Donohue in 1995 with a single goal in mind – to help their clients identify and leverage the tremendous opportunities that lie within their client data.

Partnering with senior managers from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada to New Orleans, LA to San Juan, Puerto Rico, they’ve uncovered franchise improvement strategies that are straightforward, cost-effective and immediately actionable.

Areas of expertise included account and client profitability; high-impact analytics; surfacing opportunity and risk; and deploying tactical customer insight.

For more information about the company, visit http://www.mktgmix.com.