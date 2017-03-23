LPF Scholarships Being Offered - But Only Until March 31st!

We’re honored to assist worthy individuals who otherwise may be hindered by the costs associated with obtaining this certification.

Vector Security, Inc., the provider of intelligent security and home automation solutions tailored to the needs of customers, is accepting applications for its 2017 Loss Prevention Foundation (LPF) scholarship program from now through March 31, 2017. Applications can be submitted via the Vector Security website at http://www.vectorsecurity.com/lpfscholarship.

The scholarships provide financial support to loss prevention professionals – or those who have an interest in loss prevention – seeking to obtain LPQ and LPC certifications. Vector Security began awarding the scholarships in 2009 in support of career development and continuing education for professionals in this important and rapidly-growing industry.

The scholarships cover all course and examination fees for retail loss prevention professionals who wish to obtain LPF’s Loss Prevention Qualified (LPQ) or Loss Prevention Certified (LPC) certifications.

In 2012, the program was expanded into Canada and will continue this year as well.

A total of 10 LPQ and 10 LPC scholarships will be awarded to U.S.-based professionals, while another five LPC scholarships will be awarded to Canadian-based professionals.

“We are pleased to collaborate with the Loss Prevention Foundation once again to support loss prevention education and certification,” said Michael T. Grady, LPC, Executive Vice President, Vector Security. “We value the contributions loss prevention professionals make to this industry and our commitment to this profession remains strong.”

He added, “Over the years, LPQ and LPC certifications have become immensely popular and well-respected. Through our scholarship program, we’re honored to assist worthy individuals who otherwise may be hindered by the costs associated with obtaining this certification.”

Anyone currently in the loss prevention industry, or has an interest in the industry, may apply for an LPQ scholarship. Those applying for the LPC scholarship must meet certain eligibility requirements. Detailed information can be found at http://www.vectorsecurity.com/lpfscholarship.

Vector Security has awarded 184 scholarships totaling $189,345 since the program began in 2009.

About Vector Security

For more than 40 years, Vector Security, Inc. (http://www.vectorsecurity.com) has been a premier provider of intelligent security solutions tailored to the needs of the customer. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, the company offers a full suite of electronic security services for residential, business and national account customers across North America and the Caribbean through a network of branches and authorized dealers. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Industry Retail Group (IRG), the company also offers customized managed broadband services that lay the foundation for unsurpassed business intelligence. Vector Security is a sister company of the Philadelphia Contributionship, a mutual insurance company founded in 1752, and currently provides cost-effective, technology-based security solutions to nearly 300,000 homes and businesses.