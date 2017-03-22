Cimcor Logo Cimcor has earned its place as one of the top 100 companies in the cybersecurity field by consistently innovating their CimTrak software solution and building their business for more than a decade.

Cimcor, Inc., an industry leader in developing innovative security, integrity and compliance software solutions, has been ranked 75 in Cybersecurity Ventures’ “Top 500 cyber security companies for 2017”, an annual ranking of global organizations considered to be the most innovative and strategically important within security. Cimcor has ranked in the top-100 since 2015.

"Cimcor has earned its place as one of the top 100 companies in the cybersecurity field by consistently innovating their CimTrak software solution and building their business for more than a decade" says Steve Morgan, founder and Editor-In-Chief of Cybersecurity Ventures. "Cimcor has continued to grow in the U.S. and recently expanded its international customer base to include West Africa. Between those accomplishments and having one of the longest standing CEOs in the cybersecurity industry, Cimcor's place in the Cybersecurity 500 is well deserved" adds Morgan.

Robert E. Johnson, III, president, and CEO of Cimcor, Inc. is pleased with the company’s accomplishments thus far, but continues to look ahead with 2018 plans for the company, which include even greater levels of transparency regarding changes to the enterprise IT infrastructure.

“We are excited to have a prominent placement in this global compilation of security companies. This recognition helps validate our mission to integrate a robust change detection and change management process into evert aspect on one’s IT infrastructure”, said Johnson. “Our 2017 roadmap is aggressive, and in 2018 we will be announcing more innovative technical advancements in cybersecurity.”

The cybersecurity industry continues to grow as Cybersecurity Ventures predicts the cybercrime costs for businesses to exceed $6 trillion globally by 2021.

About Cybersecurity Ventures

The Cybersecurity 500 is published by Cybersecurity Ventures, the world’s leading researcher and publisher of reports covering global cybercrime damage projections, cybersecurity spending forecasts, and cybersecurity employment figures.

About Cimcor, Inc.

Founded in 1997, and an industry leader in developing innovative security, integrity and compliance software solutions, Cimcor is on the front lines of global corporate, government and military initiatives to protect critical IT infrastructure and has consistently brought IT integrity innovations to market. Cimcor's flagship software product, CimTrak, helps organizations monitor and protect a wide range of physical, virtual, and cloud-based IT assets in real-time with leading-edge file integrity monitoring capabilities, and provides organizations with deep situational awareness. This awareness, including who is making changes, what is being changed, when changes are occurring, and how changes are being made, coupled with the ability to take instant action upon detection of change, gives organizations assurance their IT assets are always in a secure and compliant state.

CimTrak is certified to Common Criteria EAL Level 4 +, Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 Level 2 compliant; it is on the Army Approved Products List and the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Unified Capabilities Approved Products List (UC-APL). For more information or a free evaluation, visit: http://www.cimcor.com