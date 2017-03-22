DOROT to Hold Annual Spring Event at New York Botanical Garden

On Wednesday, May 3rd, DOROT Westchester will host its Annual Spring Event.

The event will feature a light buffet breakfast and a guided walking tour of CHIHULY, the New York Botanical Garden’s exhibit of Dale Chihuly’s sculpture. Attendees will learn about DOROT’s vital mission in Westchester and the many ways in which DOROT provides services to socially isolated older adults.

Among the event attendees s will be members of DOROT’s Westchester Committee, who have helped spearhead DOROT’s role in Westchester County for the past 13 years by raising awareness and critical resources in order for the organization to operate locally.

Proceeds from the event will support DOROT’s programs that help socially isolated seniors in Westchester.

For more information about the event, or to register to attend, please contact Danielle Bergman, Development Officer at DOROT, at (917) 441-3742 or dbergman(at)dorotusa(dot)org.

DOROT is a social service organization that alleviates social isolation among the elderly through comprehensive intergenerational programs that help seniors stay healthy and engaged with their communities.