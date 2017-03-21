Total Cray Valley to Feature New Resin Technology at ASC 2017

Global functional additive manufacturer Total Cray Valley (TCV) will exhibit at the 2017 Adhesive and Sealant Council (ASC) Conference and Expo, announce a new product, and conduct an education session on its latest resin technology utilizing sustainable feedstocks.

The session, titled “β-Farnesene-Based Tackifiers,” will be held at 2:15 p.m. on April 4 and be presented by Dr. Keith Nelson, principal scientist for Total Cray Valley. The paper describes tackifying resins that have been produced with β-Farnesene, discusses proposed polymerization mechanisms and molecular structures, and presents adhesive and rheological evaluation versus commercial resins.

The new β-Farnesene technology has enabled TCV to add Wingtack® EXTRA F30 to its product line. “We are pleased to introduce a Wingtack family member based on a sustainable feedstock,” said Thierry Razat, global adhesives market director for TCV. “The Wingtack line of C5 tackifying resins has led the market in quality and performance for decades.”

During the Expo on April 4, Total Cray Valley will also showcase its wide range of raw materials that enhance adhesion, including Cleartack® hydrocarbon resins, Poly bd® and Krasol® liquid polybutadiene resins. Please visit TCV at booths 411 and 413.

The annual ASC convention will take place from April 3-5 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, Ga. For more information and to register for the event, visit ascouncil.org.

Visit crayvalley.com to learn more about Total Cray Valley’s additives to promote adhesion.

About Cray Valley

Globally based in Paris, Total Cray Valley is part of Total’s Polymers division within the Refining & Chemicals branch. Total Cray Valley manufactures Wingtack® and Cleartack® hydrocarbon resins, Poly bd®, Ricon® and Krasol® liquid polybutadiene resins, SMA® copolymer resins, and Dymalink® monomers. These products are used as raw materials and additives for adhesives, rubber, electronics, thermoplastics, coatings and other applications.