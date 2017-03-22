Lumiscaphe logo Our support for AxF is an important development for Patchwork 3D and our customers, as it will allow them to create increasingly accurate virtual presentations.

X-Rite Incorporated, a global leader in color science and technology, and its subsidiary Pantone LLC, announce that Lumiscaphe SA, editor of the Patchwork 3D real-time visualization software for photorealistic 3D prototypes, will integrate the Appearance Exchange Format (AxF™) into the upcoming version of Patchwork 3D software. Developed by X-Rite, AxF is a vendor-neutral format that enables full communication of visual appearance data in a single, editable file in order to improve the virtualization process. Patchwork 3D support of AxF allows users to incorporate a new level of realism into their virtual designs. X-Rite and Lumiscaphe are showcasing the AxF integration in Patchwork 3D at Laval Virtual in Laval, France, March 22 – 26, in the Lumiscaphe booth E1 located in Hall 4.

“We are excited to be working with X-Rite to support the AxF format in our upcoming versions of Patchwork 3D," says Florian Kerviel, Production Manager at Lumiscaphe. "The physically realistic details are what make or break a virtual experience, or allow virtual prototypes to be used effectively in the design process. Our customers are very demanding as far as the quality of the visual aspect of their products and materials are concerned. Our support for AxF is an important development for Patchwork 3D and our customers, as it will allow them to create increasingly accurate virtual presentations.”

“AxF is quickly becoming the common language for communicating appearance characteristics such as color, texture, gloss, transparency and opacity of physical materials in the virtual world,” says Dr. Francis Lamy, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, X-Rite and Pantone. “With AxF, Patchwork 3D customers can bring digital prototypes and renderings to life with accurate digital material representations that have the same visual appearance characteristics as their physical counterparts. This speeds approval times and design cycles allowing designers to achieve an entirely new level of creativity and realism.”

Patchwork 3D's ability to create photorealistic 3D models, as well as the virtual experiences and renders based on these models, is one of the keys to its success. The inclusion of support for X-Rite's AxF format in Patchwork 3D is a natural evolution of the current materials available in Patchwork 3D.

First Time X-Rite Total Appearance Capture Solution Shown in France

Laval Virtual attendees can see a demonstration of X-Rite’s award-winning Total Appearance Capture (TAC™) ecosystem and the AxF integration with Patchwork 3D at the Lumiscaphe booth. TAC is an appearance solution that captures physical material appearance for use in virtual design applications. This is the first time the full TAC ecosystem will be on display in France and offers customers a unique opportunity to see this cutting-edge technology up close.

The TAC ecosystem is comprised of the TAC7 scanner, PANTORA Material Hub desktop application, and Virtual Light Booth (VLB). Physical material samples are scanned using the TAC7 scanner, which captures appearance properties digitally to create AxF files that store and share appearance data with Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Computer-Aided Design (CAD), and state-of-the art rendering applications, such as Patchwork 3D. Show attendees will have an opportunity to see how AxF files can be used within the Patchwork 3D software and applied to designs.

The recently announced VLB is the industry’s first immersive virtual light booth that allows users to accurately and efficiently visualize and compare 3D digital material renderings side-by-side with physical samples. The VLB combines the X-Rite’s SpectraLight QC professional light booth technology with a high-resolution, color-calibrated LCD display, color management technology, and motion tracking sensors. This allows the VLB viewing environment to control all parameters influencing the perception of appearance from illumination to contextual to observational factors. With the VLB, design teams can easily vary these conditions to see changes in material performance. This helps ensure consistency between digital prototypes and final physical products. Designers can make more informed material selections reducing approval cycles and accelerating time to market.

For more information regarding the TAC ecosystem and the Virtual Light Booth, please visit us at http://www.xrite.com/categories/Appearance/total-appearance-capture-ecosystem.

For more information on Patchwork 3D, please visit http://www.patchwork3d.com.

About Lumiscaphe

Founded in 2001, Lumiscaphe is an editor and integrator of innovative software solutions in the field of 3D imaging. Our 3D digital prototypes and our photorealistic, real-time 3D rendering are used by major industrial companies around the world. With offices in Paris, Bordeaux, Shanghai, and Kyoto, Lumiscaphe is proud to provide its solutions to its clients directly and through a network of certified partners.

Lumiscaphe is the editor of the Patchwork 3D software suite, which enriches CAD data with the addition of the final visual aspect, then allows the model to be used by Design, Marketing, and Sales departments, particularly through the use of innovative and differentiating sales tools (immersive solution, online/offline solution...). For additional information, visit our website at http://www.lumiscaphe.com.

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With its wholly owned subsidiary Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company’s corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Mich., with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite Pantone offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, photographers and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color throughout their processes. X-Rite Pantone products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com.

About Pantone

Pantone LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of X-Rite, Incorporated, has been the world’s color authority for nearly 50 years, providing design professionals with products and services for the colorful exploration and expression of creativity. Always a source for color inspiration, Pantone also offers paint and designer-inspired products and services for consumers. More information is available at http://www.pantone.com.



