This month, the online printing company DocuCopies.com expanded into new territory with their mailing services. Now, clients who want to do a bulk mailing campaign can generate their own customized mailing lists right on the site. These can be purchased and downloaded, either for one-time use or continued use for future mailings.

DocuCopies has been expanding and strengthening their mailing services over the last year, offering Every Door Direct Mailing (EDDM) as well as traditional 1st and 3rd Class bulk mailing from their locations in Wisconsin and California. Now with the ability to generate custom targeted mailing lists, they can be many people's one-stop shop for printing as well as direct-mail marketing.

"Despite the digital age, direct mail is still an extremely effective way to market," says Jeff Corbo, the company's vice president and director of marketing. "We want to make it easy on our customers, so now instead of visiting two or three websites to get their mailing project done, they only need one."

For more information on DocuCopies.com's mailing services (including EDDM and traditional bulk mailing), or to generate your own custom mailing lists today, visit them online at http://www.DocuCopies.com.