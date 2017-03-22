Sir David Adjaye Featured at Dwell on Design 2017

Sir David Adjaye Dwell on Design returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center, June 23-25, 2017, and has announced the first wave of new programming including renowned global architect Sir David Adjaye as a featured speaker.

Dwell on Design returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center, June 23-25, 2017, and is excited to announce the first wave of new programming! The highly-anticipated annual fair will welcome 300 new and returning exhibitors, transforming 100,000 square feet of concrete into a design incubator where prefab comes to life and design luminaries debate the issues of today. With three days of onstage programming from the top leaders in design, as well as continuing education opportunities for every design discipline, Dwell on Design 2017 is shaping up to be another incredible event. The first wave of announcements includes the first confirmed featured speaker, the five content pillars, and a preview of returning brands and pavilions.

The first of many in the new featured speaker series, Dwell on Design welcomes renowned architect Sir David Adjaye. Adjaye’s ingenious use of materials and his sculptural ability have established him as a leading architect with an artist’s sensibility and vision. His firm, Adjaye Associates, built their reputation with prestigious commissions around the world, including the Nobel Peace Centre in Oslo and the Moscow School of Management. Most recently, Adjaye gained recognition for his design of the Smithsonian Institute National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened in fall 2016 at the National Mall in Washington, DC to praise and popularity. Adjaye Associates has offices in London, New York, and Accra, Ghana, with ongoing projects across the UK, US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Adjaye has held academic posts at Harvard, Yale, Princeton, and was awarded the prestigious Panerai London Design Medal in 2016. Dwell on Design is honored to present Adjaye onstage Friday, June 23rd, accompanied by Christopher Hawthorne, the esteemed architecture critic for the Los Angeles Times.

In an effort to foster community and create a shared experience at Dwell on Design, all sessions and featured panels will take place on one main stage with each lively discussion covering one of the five major content pillars throughout the fair. Guests can anticipate inspiring and engaging educational sessions about Technology/Smart Home, Health & Wellness/Aging, Urban Space/Densification, Resiliency, and Business of Design. 2017 will see a shift in the session programming, with intriguing formats including featured speakers, fire-side chats and thought-provoking panels. Attendees can expect deep dives into content via one-hour sessions and snappy downloads in short 30-minute sessions.

Returning pavilions include the popular prefab homes by Method Home and Cocoon9, where attendees are welcome to tour and experience what has become a leading trend in home building and design. For the second year in a row, Prime Edition returns to the show floor. Set amid a gallery-like setting, this “show-within-a-show” offers a unique platform for designer-makers, industrial designers, and artists to showcase their work. Notable returning exhibitors also include Benjamin Moore, Build.com, Ergotron, Hansgrohe, Humboldt Redwoods, Koble & Koble, Marvin Windows, Smith & Fong, and Stokke. The Shop will make its debut offering one-of-a-kind finds for attendees to purchase. In addition, honoring great design in restaurant and nightlife, the AIA Restaurant Design Awards will be presented during the three-day fair..

Dwell on Design will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Friday, June 23 from 10 am to 6 pm; Saturday, June 24 from 10 am to 5 pm; and Sunday, June 25 from 10 am to 4 pm. Registration is now open to guests. Architects and design professionals, along with the design enthusiast public, may acquire tickets online at dwellondesign.com/register.

