Wash Tower Bidet Releases Poo-ey Viral Videos

Wash Tower If you stepped in dog poo, you'd wipe your foot, not wash it. Is your butt less worthy than your foot?

Wash Tower Ltd. has released a series of six viral poo-related teaser videos in anticipation of the crowdfunding launch of the Wash Tower, the world's first standalone constant pressure bidet.

The videos in the series titled "The Adventures of Arthur the Butler" are available on the company's website at https://www.washtower.com as well as on its social media pages.

Each video stars Arthur the Butler in shocking poo-themed situations that make the viewer think twice about why they aren’t currently using a bidet. Arthur seeks to break down common taboos about how people tend to (not) clean themselves properly after using the commode.

The six videos in the series are:

Episode 1: Rub Some Poo on my Back

Episode 2: Skidmarks in the Bedroom

Episode 3: When You Have to Poo

Episode 4: Wash Your Foot? Wipe Your Butt?

Episode 5: Sullying Poo All Over Yourself

Episode 6: Poo on the Moon

The Wash Tower bidet requires no connection to a water supply and will be launched in April via a crowdfunding campaign.

The Wash Tower was developed out of the need for a bidet without the high costs associated with installing one in the home.

The Wash Tower is portable and can be moved from bathroom to bathroom and unlike traditional plumbing connected bidets, can be filled with warm water.

Over the coming weeks, extended videos will be launched featuring the actual product itself, prior to the launch of the crowdfunding campaign on one of the major crowdfunding sites.

For media inquiries please contact hello(at)washtower(dot)com