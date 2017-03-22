Monticello Public School District, Minnesota, Selects Infinite Campus

Not only does Infinite Campus have a strong product, but there is a commitment to customer service and future vision.

Infinite Campus was selected by Monticello Public School District (MPSD) as its new student information system (SIS) for the customized reporting tools, top-notch customer support and product ease-of-use.

The district’s legacy SIS was lacking the proper functionality for teachers and required them to duplicate data entry when completing rosters and grades. A group of district stakeholders reviewed three SIS vendors and unanimously decided on Infinite Campus. “There was so much enthusiasm for Campus after the demo. We knew this was the direction we wanted to go,” said Sue Heidt, Director of Technology.

The district is looking forward to working with Campus’ award-winning support team. “Not only does Infinite Campus have a strong product, but there is a commitment to customer service and future vision,” Heidt said. “We also contacted current Campus customers, who spoke highly of the service team and how well they treat customers. That’s really what we’re looking for.”

Monticello will utilize Infinite Campus University (ICU) for ongoing training and development. ICU offers customers access to lunch and learn sessions, one-on-one trainings, webinars and more. “The sky is the limit in terms of ICU for anybody who wants to learn,” said Heidt. “Sometimes, schools struggle to train staff members who start during the school year, but ICU will fill that need.”

The district is also excited about the integrated and specialized ad hoc reporting tools in Infinite Campus that will allow them to export custom reports. The system serves as a district-wide transactional data warehouse with student data entered once and leveraged across the entire district, supporting data-based decision making.

“We feel like we’re aligning with the right partner,” said Heidt. “The people at Campus who make decisions on the roadmap and company direction have their feet on the ground and know what districts need. They’re able to really drive forward with a future vision.”

The district is scheduled to go live in June 2017.

About Monticello Public School District

Monticello Public School District serves the city of Monticello and surrounding areas. The district has two elementary schools, one middle school, one high school, one alternative learning center and is opening a new kindergarten center in the fall of 2017. The district serves approximately 4,200 students. http://www.monticello.k12.mn.us

About Infinite Campus

As the most trusted name in student information, Infinite Campus manages 7.8 million students in 45 states. For more than 20 years, Infinite Campus has successfully implemented its solutions for customers of all sizes, from those with fewer than 100 students to those with more than 600,000 students. Infinite Campus customers include school districts, regional consortia, state departments of education and the federal government. http://www.infinitecampus.com