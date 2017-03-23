DENVER, Colo. (PRWEB) March 23, 2017
Thirty attorneys from Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP have been recognized for professional achievement in the 2017 Colorado Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.
Frederick J. Baumann and James M. Lyons were named among the Top 10 lawyers in Colorado. The list includes the following Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie attorneys and their practice areas:
Colorado Springs
Edward A. Gleason - Business Litigation
L. Martin Nussbaum - Constitutional Law
Denver
Robert S. "Sam" Arthur - Real Estate
Frederick J. Baumann - Business Litigation
Scott Browning - Business Litigation
Chad S. Caby - Creditor Debtor Rights
Richard K. Clark - International
Brent R. Cohen - Bankruptcy: Business
Justin Cumming - Estate & Trust Litigation
Thomas J. Dougherty - Utilities
Charles Goldberg - Civil Litigation: Defense
Tami Goodlette - General Litigation
Tennyson W. Grebenar - Banking
Gregory B. Kanan - Business Litigation
James M. Lyons - Business Litigation
Mark A. Meyer - Real Estate
Ben M. Ochoa - Construction Litigation
Michael Plachy - Business Litigation
Thomas M. "Trey" Rogers - Government Relations
James R. Walker - Tax
Hilary Wells - Business Litigation
Rising Stars
Lyndsay K. Arundel - Civil Litigation: Defense
Trevor G. Bartel - Business Litigation
E. Martín Enriquez - Business Litigation
Jessica L. Fuller - Business Litigation
Nicole K. Gorham - Business Litigation
Darren J. Lemieux - Business Litigation
Adam L. Massaro - Intellectual Property Litigation
Lindsay L. McKae - Real Estate
Joy Allen Woller - E-Discovery
According to the list’s publisher, attorneys are selected based on peer nominations, evaluations and independent research. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis.
