Thirty attorneys from Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP have been recognized for professional achievement in the 2017 Colorado Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.

Frederick J. Baumann and James M. Lyons were named among the Top 10 lawyers in Colorado. The list includes the following Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie attorneys and their practice areas:

Colorado Springs

Edward A. Gleason - Business Litigation

L. Martin Nussbaum - Constitutional Law

Denver

Robert S. "Sam" Arthur - Real Estate

Frederick J. Baumann - Business Litigation

Scott Browning - Business Litigation

Chad S. Caby - Creditor Debtor Rights

Richard K. Clark - International

Brent R. Cohen - Bankruptcy: Business

Justin Cumming - Estate & Trust Litigation

Thomas J. Dougherty - Utilities

Charles Goldberg - Civil Litigation: Defense

Tami Goodlette - General Litigation

Tennyson W. Grebenar - Banking

Gregory B. Kanan - Business Litigation

James M. Lyons - Business Litigation

Mark A. Meyer - Real Estate

Ben M. Ochoa - Construction Litigation

Michael Plachy - Business Litigation

Thomas M. "Trey" Rogers - Government Relations

James R. Walker - Tax

Hilary Wells - Business Litigation

Rising Stars

Lyndsay K. Arundel - Civil Litigation: Defense

Trevor G. Bartel - Business Litigation

E. Martín Enriquez - Business Litigation

Jessica L. Fuller - Business Litigation

Nicole K. Gorham - Business Litigation

Darren J. Lemieux - Business Litigation

Adam L. Massaro - Intellectual Property Litigation

Lindsay L. McKae - Real Estate

Joy Allen Woller - E-Discovery

According to the list’s publisher, attorneys are selected based on peer nominations, evaluations and independent research. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis.

