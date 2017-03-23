The Spa of Bad Steben Strengthens its Security with Aimetis Symphony

The ability to work with dozens of different camera manufacturers allowed the spa to choose the correct cameras for its specific needs, while still getting all of the benefits from Symphony.

Aimetis Corp., a global leader in intelligent video management software, today announced that the Spa of Bad Steben is using Aimetis Symphony™ to improve its safety and security throughout its facility.

The Spa of Bad Steben, located in Bad Steben, Germany, is an oasis for health and well-being, offering warm salt water pools, numerous saunas, fragrance grottos, unique sound and light experiences, and extensive gardens covering an area of over 8500m2. While these features are appealing to guests, they create a number of challenges for the security team at the spa, including poorly lit areas and hidden pools.

Aimetis Symphony was brought in to provide the spa with a modern and scalable solution for its security needs. Using a client station, the lifeguards are now able to view live video feeds of all areas of the spa, including those that are difficult to see. This live video feed allows the team to provide rapid and efficient assistance when necessary.

“The Spa of Bad Steben presented some unique challenges, but that is what makes Aimetis Symphony the ideal solution,” said Michael Rumpf, Managing Director at Aimetis. “The ability to work with dozens of different camera manufacturers allowed the spa to choose the correct cameras for its specific needs, while still getting all of the benefits from Symphony. The live video feeds have given the security team the ability to act quickly and efficiently to ensure safety.”

The Spa of Bad Steben has maximized its investment by using Aimetis Maintenance & Support(M&S). The M&S program has four key components: priority support, software maintenance, health monitoring, and cloud backup. These features allow the spa to get the most out of its video surveillance system.

