OPSWAT today announced the release of Metadefender Email Security v3.14.0, which separates out the mail agent as an independent installer. This new release of Metadefender Email Security fulfills a major need, in that the separate mail agent supports better Microsoft Exchange integration with Metadefender Email Security.

Prior to this release, Metadefender Email Security resided solely on a Metadefender Core server. This shared architecture brought two major challenges. First, it restricted room for building email-security-specific features. Second, the email security component could not be upgraded independently without also upgrading the Metadefender Core server. This latest release from OPSWAT solves the two problems by introducing a separate mail agent package and several features specific to Metadefender Email Security.

The separate mail agent package can be installed directly on a Microsoft Exchange mail server. The mail agent communicates with the Metadefender Core server, usually deployed on a different physical server, via SMTP traffic.

The new architecture ensures that both the mail server and the Metadefender Core server can be upgraded independently, and that both have sufficient hardware resources to process their individual workloads.

Chris Qiao, Product Manager at OPSWAT, said, "This separation of mail agent from Metadefender Core is just the first step on our roadmap to enhance OPSWAT Metadefender Email Security. In the next version, we plan to build a separate user interface into the mail agent package along with additional features in Metadefender Email Security.

"Aside from the new mail agent architecture, the release of Metadefender Email Security 3.14.0 significantly enriches the email security offering with several additional features such as inbound/outbound email TLS encryption support, improved error notifications, and tools for troubleshooting."

Metadefender Email Security provides a more secure layer to protect email infrastructure from known and unknown threats. Interested parties should visit this page for more information about the product. Metadefender Email Security and Metadefender Core can be downloaded here. Visit this page for release notes on Metadefender Email Security v3.14.0.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a San Francisco-based cyber security software company that provides solutions to secure and manage IT infrastructure. Founded in 2002, OPSWAT has delivered solutions and technologies that protect organizations from threats and secure digital data for over a decade. OPSWAT combines next-generation Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology, its cutting-edge Vulnerability Engine, and multi-scanning with over 30 anti-malware engines in its Metadefender suite of products, and its OESIS Framework endpoint security SDK has helped secure over 200 million endpoints. To learn more about OPSWAT, visit OPSWAT.com.