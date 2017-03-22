Simplus Team First to Earn Salesforce CPQ Certification

Simplus, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner and the leader in undefined [Salesforce Quote-to-Cash __title__ ] implementations, today announced it is the first partner to have team members become Certified Salesforce CPQ Specialists. Simplus was the first SteelBrick CPQ certified partner, a certification that Salesforce discontinued after its acquisition of SteelBrick. The Salesforce CPQ Specialist certification is the first CPQ-related certification Salesforce has offered since that time. Having members of the Simplus team be the first to pass the Certified Salesforce CPQ Specialist exam further strengthens the company’s position as the leading Salesforce Quote-to-Cash partner.

"We were thrilled to have been the first SteelBrick Partner,” said Kyle Hanagarne, vice president of professional services at Simplus. “We've been able to set ourselves apart in the CPQ consulting space primarily because of the technical knowledge we've built since the inception of the partnership. The relationship between Simplus and Salesforce CPQ has been strong from the beginning, and having members of the Simplus team be the first to get Salesforce CPQ certified shows the relationship is only getting stronger as Salesforce CPQ grows quickly.”

The Certified Salesforce CPQ Specialist exam measures a candidate’s knowledge and skills related to CPQ management concepts. To pass this exam, an individual requires a deep understanding of CPQ and must be able to demonstrate this expertise in four key areas; products and bundles, pricing and discounts, quote templates and the CPQ platform. Being the first organization to have Salesforce CPQ certified team members is yet another validation for Simplus as the company positions itself as the leading Quote-to-Cash partner.

“Our team will continue to have the most current product information and a deep level of experience,” said Ryan Westwood, CEO of Simplus. “In the end, this helps us best serve our clients who are looking to enjoy the benefits of Salesforce CPQ.”

