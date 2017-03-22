One of the most innovative adventure activities in Cancun and the Riviera Maya has received a certificate of excellence from SGS Thomas Cook Group.

"Bird Flight" allows visitors to “fly” with total freedom through a three-dimensional space, just as birds do. Xenses Park is the only place that offers the immersive flying experience.

This attraction has been audited and has demonstrated compliance with the requirements of the SGS Health and Safety Compliance Program, which verifies the safety, service and sustainability of the activities offered to tourists, in accordance with internationally recognized standards.

SGS Spain Technical Director Adrian Mendieta presented the certificate of excellence to Xenses Park. SGS is the world leader in inspection, verification, testing and certification, recognized as the world leader in quality and integrity, particularly in the tourism industry.

Thomas Cook Group, which is based in the UK, is one of the world's leading tour operators, operating from 15 source markets, mainly in Europe.

The ACCT (Association for Challenge Course Technology), whose standards for the installation and operation of adventure activities are backed by the American National Standard (ANS) of the United States, certified that "Bird Flight" is a safe activity in its facilities, safety standards, operating procedures, maintenance schedule, as well as for routine inspections. The Challenge Course Technology Association is a nonprofit trade organization that serves adventure professionals around the world.

ABOUT XENSES

Xenses is a park like no other, a place as fun as it is magical, as amazing as it is enigmatic, and as crazy as it is rational. Here you will be the protagonist of this experience, in a place with different real and imaginary scenarios that will surround your senses and take you to a fantastic world where your perceptions will be challenged.