ERP Maestro, a leader in cloud-based automated access controls for SAP® and SOXHUB, the leading SOX software company used by Fortune 500 organizations, announced today at the SAPinsider GRC 2017 conference plans to cross-integrate functionality that will offer each company’s clients the ability to fully automate User Access Reviews and automate Sarbanes Oxley control testing for SAP.

User Access Reviews are pervasive controls that can be challenging for enterprise organizations to manage due to their largely manual nature. If they are not performed frequently enough, they can lead to material weaknesses found in corporate audits stemming from misstatement, fraud, misappropriation, or misuse of access. This is a common challenge faced by many organizations, requiring complex, often customized solutions to fix.

The partnership and integration between SOXHUB’s Workstream and ERP Maestro’s Access Analyzer will empower companies with game-changing, end-to-end control over user reviews. Tasks and processes related to User Access Reviews will be fully automated. For example, SOXHUB users will be able to see User Access Review listings, which will automatically populate into SOXHUB from ERP Maestro. Follow-up tasks will then automatically be created in SOXHUB’s workflow automation tool, and automatically assign preparers and reviewers their due dates.

Additional Benefits of this integration will include:



A Dashboard that funnels highlights up to the CFO/CTO on a day-to-day, real-time basis, showing the status of controls, including User Access Reviews, and who is responsible for the gaps.

Automatic Workflow and Notification Reminders. If the tasks are not completed by the due date, reviewers will automatically receive reminder notifications.

Desktop Procedures. All sign-off requirements for end users are included as well as accompanying desktop procedures and any questions or exceptions.

Full Visibility into the risk profiles of areas where the User Access Review is not being performed - by business entity, users, or departments.

Time Savings. SOXHUB and ERP Maestro’s integrated solution will eliminate the need for a Project Admin to administer the User Access Review process, leaving them to focus on more business-critical issues.

“SOXHUB is excited to team up with ERP Maestro to extend Workstream’s capabilities,” said Daniel Kim, VP of Product and Solutions at SOXHUB. “Our technologies are truly complementary, and we look forward to working together to improve GRC for our mutual customers.”

“ERP Maestro and SOXHUB both exist to make SOX and other similar regulatory compliance requirements easier for enterprises,” said Jody Paterson, CEO and Co-Founder of ERP Maestro. “This partnership fits right in with our objective to remove the barriers of complexity for managing access risk. Think of it as a powerful analysis and reporting engine now combined with a complete control documentation and workflow platform. We are excited for what’s ahead.”

About ERP Maestro

Using the power of the cloud paired with in-house SAP® and audit expertise, ERP Maestro takes the complexity out of managing access risk and security in SAP environments with a software-as-a-service that provides risk-based, business-ready segregation of duties and sensitive access reporting, automated emergency access and secure provisioning. Expert hands-on guidance along the way empowers organizations to accelerate fraud prevention, audit preparation and governance, risk and compliance (GRC) maturity. Learn more at http://www.erpmaestro.com.

About SOXHUB

SOXHUB was designed and purpose-built to make SOX and internal controls simple. Our product helps Internal Auditors work more efficiently by addressing their biggest pain points: spreadsheets volume, version control issues, and data redundancy, while empowering smarter collaboration between process owners to begin owning their controls. SOXHUB’s mission is to revolutionize how Internal Audit teams work while constantly striving to build the ideal experience for process owners. Every day, we help companies by providing a solution that truly streamlines internal controls and SOX in a simple, effective way. Learn more at http://www.soxhub.com.