Partners like Searce are a vital contributor to Google Cloud’s growing ecosystem, helping us meet the needs of a diverse range of customers, from up-and-coming startups to Fortune 500 companies - Bertrand Yansouni, VP Global Partner Sales, Google Cloud

Searce today announced that it has received the Google Cloud 2016 APAC Partner Award for Customer Success. This award recognises Searce for its demonstrated sales, marketing, technical and support excellence in helping customers of all sizes transform their businesses and provide solutions to a wide range of challenges using the Google Cloud product suite.

Searce is a ‘Beyond consulting’ company that helps futurify businesses by leveraging cloud, automation and analytics. ‘Beyond consulting’ is Searce’s unique philosophy of delivering ‘real value’. It is about working closer to the execution layer and truly putting our skin in the game to drive process and business improvements that translate into tangible business outcome as customers move to cloud. Searce specializes in helping businesses move to cloud, improve on cloud, build on the next generation cloud, truly adopt SaaS, and help businesses build a strategic growth engine that accelerates innovation.

Searce’s ‘Beyond consulting’ services include:



Cloud & Automation Advisory

Process Improvement Consulting

Business Process Management

Cloud Solutions Deployment

Cloud Platform Migration

Analytics, Application Development, Machine Learning and AI

Custom Technology Development

“Partners like Searce are a vital contributor to Google Cloud’s growing ecosystem, helping us meet the needs of a diverse range of customers, from up-and-coming startups to Fortune 500 companies,” said Bertrand Yansouni, VP Global Partner Sales and Strategic Alliances at Google Cloud. “We are proud to provide this recognition to Searce, who has consistently demonstrated customer success across Gsuite, Maps, Cloud Platform, Chrome.”

A zero debt, 12+ year young, ‘beyond consulting’ partner, Searce has been recognised by Google Cloud as one of the top partners for two consecutive years - 2015 & 2016. Searce is a leader in providing digital transformation services to help businesses remain relevant for the future and avoid getting over run by new age technology disruptions. Searce has years of experience and deep domain expertise in the fields of logistics, retail, e-commerce, startups & emerging tech, manufacturing, oil & gas. Searce is a top-tier Premier Google Cloud Partner with 10+ locations, 1,250+ client partners and 500+ improvers.