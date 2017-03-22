Cowtown Place Garage AP’s total commitment to the success of this Project and the safety of those involved was the integral piece to the puzzle.

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) recently completed a new parking garage in Downtown Fort Worth named Cowtown Place, which is located adjacent to Sundance Square in Fort Worth.

Jon Vidaurri of JLL served as the program manager and Woodbranch Investments served as the developer on this project, which includes a 312,500SF, 9-level structured parking garage with 26,000SF of retail space on the ground floor.

The new parking structure houses 850 parking stalls and stands 120 feet tall. Due to the zero-lot-line nature of the site, the construction of this structure, which is hemmed in by occupied buildings and congested roadways on all sides was immense. Specifically, the project included 12,500 yards of concrete, which involved the coordination of 1,250 concrete trucks on site, as well as 88 tons of structural steel.

“We couldn’t have chosen a better partner than AP for the timely execution of such a complicated project,” said Mike Meagher, VP at Woodbranch Investments. “AP’s total commitment to the success of this Project and the safety of those involved was the integral piece to the puzzle. We look forward to future projects both in Fort Worth and throughout Texas with the team at AP.”

“Working alongside Woodbranch to see this project come to life has been a great privilege,” said Corbett Nichter, Senior Vice President with AP. “Every project is unique with unique challenges, but I am proud of how the entire team came together on this job to overcome significant hurdles and deliver a truly spectacular building for Woodbranch and their business partners.”

Construction began in February 2016 and was completed on schedule and on budget.

About Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) is a U.S.-based, privately held firm that is consistently ranked among the top 50 construction managers and general contractors in the nation. Founded in 1946, the company has built longstanding commitments to the regions in which it operates and is known nationally for its innovative and collaborative approaches within the building industry. AP serves the education, multifamily, healthcare, energy, commercial, municipal and senior living market segments from its offices in Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, and Phoenix. For more information, visit http://www.a-p.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Woodbranch Investments

Woodbranch Investments is a private real estate and investment concern with holdings throughout the United States. The firm has particular experience and interest in developing parking and build-to-suit commercial assets for best-in-class corporate users throughout Texas.

About JLL

JLL is a financial and professional services firm that specializes in commercial real estate services and investment management. 58,000 employees across 230 corporate offices worldwide serve the local, regional and global real estate needs of corporates and investors in more than 80 countries. JLL delivers integrated commercial real estate services built on insight and foresight, sound market research and relevant knowledge.