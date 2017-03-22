Ed Sickmund, MyWay Mobile Storage of Pittsburgh Market Owner and Robbins Bobbitt, Sales Director for Howard Hanna Real Estate Services of Upper St. Clair.

MyWay Mobile Storage of Pittsburgh is pleased to be joining Howard Hanna Real Estate Services of Upper St. Clair for a “Selling Your Home” seminar at the Upper St. Clair library on Saturday, March 25th from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. The event is an educational one, focused on helping homeowners who are thinking of selling their homes know what to expect from the process, what the current Pittsburgh area housing market is like, and things they can do to help sell their home more quickly and for a higher price.

MyWay Mobile Storage is one of several local companies that will be at the event providing information about their services to help homeowners declutter their homes prior to sale and move to new homes in the local area. Ed Sickmund, MyWay Mobile Storage of Pittsburgh Market Owner commented, “This is going to be a great event. It seems like just about everyone can use some help with moving. MyWay has worked with Howard Hanna Realtors for years to provide moving and storage solutions for their clients.”

“This event is designed to help homeowners get practical and expert tips they need if they are thinking about selling,” explained Robbins Bobbitt, Sales Director for Howard Hanna Real Estate Services of Upper St. Clair. “We are hoping to share knowledge about the home selling experience, and offer professional insight about the real estate market in local neighborhoods. Resources, like MyWay Mobile Storage is just one of the ways we can help take the hassle out of the home selling process.”

Upper St. Clair Library is located at 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241. Visit http://www.twpusc.org/library/library-home for more information about the library.

About Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Locally-owned and nationally recognized, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is driven to serve you by delivering unmatched quality service. That’s why Howard Hanna Real Estate Services continues to be the market leader in the South Hills.

To learn more about Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and Sales Director, Robbins Bobbitt, visit http://www.howardhanna.com/Agent/Detail/Robbins-Bobbitt/56035.

About MyWay Mobile Storage:

MyWay Mobile Storage is the leading provider of moving and storage solutions and located in a spacious 27,500 square foot facility in West Mifflin, PA to better service their customers in the metropolitan Pittsburgh area. They provide quick and easy do it yourself moving containers that can be delivered right to your door and stored in their climate controlled, secure storage facilities. Sickmund and MyWay Mobile Storage are also involved with the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh (RAMP), the Southwest Communities Chamber of Commerce, and Business Networking International (BNI).

To learn more about MyWay Mobile Storage, visit http://www.mywaystorage.com or call 888-336-9929 to speak with a Moving & Storage Consultant.