Freedom Alliance Treats Wounded Heroes to Costa Rican Retreat

2017 marks five years of Freedom Alliance hosting its annual, all-expense paid Costa Rican adventure for American Military Heroes. The organization supports injured service members and their families across the nation. This once-in-a-lifetime trip will take place April 3-8 at the Los Sueños Resort and Marina. A total of 18 service members will be attending the trip, which is designed to assist veterans in recovery from combat-related injuries. To date, more than 60 service members have participated in the therapeutic, outdoor excursion.

To help mark the significance, participants this year include U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bobby Henline. The stand-up comedian and motivational speaker suffered burns to 38 percent of his body when a device exploded in Iraq, during his fourth tour. He now uses humor to inspire other veterans and will be performing during the trip.

“This is an amazing opportunity for injured service members to rehabilitate from the wounds of war,” said Tom Kilgannon, president of Freedom Alliance. “These troops defended our security in the most dangerous places on earth, and in a small token of our appreciation, Freedom Alliance is sending them to a beautiful and relaxing destination to experience the world’s best sailfishing, incredible hospitality and the thanks of the American public who make it possible.”

Los Sueños encompasses a private 600-acre rainforest reserve, an 18-hole championship golf course, full-service marina, spa and more. The trip will feature two days of offshore fishing on 14 sportfishing yachts, a crocodile safari, a zip line canopy tour, a golf clinic, and a catamaran tour to the white sand beaches of Tortuga Island.

This retreat has grown greatly in sponsor and community support throughout the years thanks to generous supporters, including Freedom Alliance Board Member Gerald Lindholm and his wife Virginia, Los Sueños Resort and Marina, the many condo and yacht owners that make these activities possible, Gato Gordo Golf Cart Rentals, PGA Director of Golf at La Iguana Golf Course Jose Quesada, Jose’s Crocodile River Tour, the Vista Los Sueños Zip Line Canopy Tour, Costa Cat Tortuga Island Cruise, Marine Artist Steve Goione and Tunaskin Aquatic Apparel.

About Freedom Alliance

Freedom Alliance is a charitable organization which provides help and support to wounded troops and military families. Freedom Alliance has awarded more than $11 million in college scholarships to the children of military heroes killed or disabled in military service and spent millions more helping injured veterans and military families with outdoor recreational therapy trips, Heroes Vacations, care packages for deployed troops, mortgage-free homes, all-terrain wheel chairs and much more. You can learn more about Freedom Alliance at http://www.FreedomAlliance.org and Facebook.com/FreedomAlliance.