Serenova Unveils All-New Agent Experience in CxEngage

Serenova, a leading contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider, today unveiled a completely new, modern agent interface named Skylight, which helps its agents deliver even more efficient service to customers and increases overall agent productivity. The new web-based interface, included in the latest release of CxEngage, provides native email, social, messaging, chat, voice and customer contact management to the agent in a more intuitive interface – including an interaction panel designed to support multiple interactions on a variety of channels simultaneously, and a simplified workspace with fewer screens an agent must manage to service each customer. Simply put, Skylight increases agent efficiency and puts insights and intelligence at the fingertips of each customer service agent to personalize the customer experience throughout their journey.

One of the biggest frustrations agents face within today’s contact centers is dealing with technology that is outdated, inflexible, and cumbersome. Agents need to know that their contact center platform can keep up with their business—anywhere, anytime. As organizations continue to deal with customers that expect always-on customer service, it is essential that agents have a single view into the history around each customer’s needs and concerns and the context so they are empowered to make decisions quickly. Through its data-driven insights, Skylight for CxEngage delivers such fluid, effortless experiences that agents are empowered to have a direct impact on driving superior customer and business outcomes.

"Our mission at Serenova is to facilitate more meaningful outcomes in customer service and the very core of that mission is to simplify how the agent engages, interacts and addresses each customer,” said Vasili Triant, CEO of Serenova. "That's really what customer service should be all about - a smooth and easy process. We designed Skylight to greatly enhance our customers’ ability to focus more attention on their customer while simultaneously reducing the amount of time an agent spends looking up information, which can have a direct impact on both agent satisfaction and customer loyalty.”

Skylight provides customers with new features and benefits in CxEngage, including:



A dashboard that acts as a “command center” for the agent to talk, text, chat, and email customers with the necessary analytics, scripting, and performance statistics to help guide them throughout their day.

A channel-agnostic interface that allows the agent to manage multiple interactions with multiple customers through any channel they require.

Contact management that maintains interaction history including chat and email transcripts so agents have visibility and insights into each customer’s journey.

Ability to customize layouts, attributes and fields in a way that makes sense for each organizations’ and agents’ daily needs for improved productivity.

Enhanced processes and workflows as well as scripting for each customer interaction to reduce the time to first call resolution.

Real-time insights into each agents’ performance and contact center statistics embedded directly into the interface to improve quality service levels.

"We launched CxEngage last year with a vision of enabling simpler, brighter customer interactions at scale,” said Baker Johnson, SVP of Marketing at Serenova. “This release further delivers on that vision by providing agents with an elegant and intuitive unified desktop offering full context into the customer journey without ever having to toggle to a CRM or any other screen. And of course, fewer applications means agents are more efficient, productive and happy – and that can only be good for your customers.”

With the introduction of CxEngage last year, Serenova has made significant achievements in redefining the customer experience. CxEngage was built from the ground up to completely change and simplify how the contact center is delivered in the enterprise. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), CxEngage provides unparalleled scalability to solve for complex global deployments, and its command and control architecture is a truly disruptive technological advantage that is unavailable anywhere else in the market. Designed so that calls never leave the PBX, CxEngage allows businesses to realize a significant reduction in call latency, improved call quality and up to a 50% savings in telco fees by controlling the interaction with API calls to the PBX rather than routing them back and forth through the contact center.

Serenova at Enterprise Connect 2017

Serenova is demoing CxEngage with Skylight next week at Enterprise Connect in Orlando. Stop by booth #818 to experience CxEngage’s cutting edge approach to the agent experience first-hand. For more on Enterprise Connect visit: http://www.enterpriseconnect.com/orlando/. Follow the activity at Enterprise Connect on Twitter at #EC17.

About Serenova

Serenova simplifies every aspect of the customer experience, from front office to back, to make life easier for you, your customers and your employees. The world’s most passionate, customer-focused brands achieve brighter interactions, deeper insights, and more meaningful outcomes with Serenova’s always-on, highly secure, true multi-tenant and instantly scalable Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform, CxEngage. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Serenova has operations in California, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia/New Zealand. Learn more at http://www.serenova.com. For live updates, follow @SerenovaShine.