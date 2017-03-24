Yealink Names 888VoIP a Platinum Distributor

888VoIP is honored to be recognized by Yealink as a Platinum Level Distributor for the fifth consecutive year.

For the fifth consecutive year, Yealink, a global leading UC solution provider, has named 888VoIP as a Platinum Distributor. 888VoIP, a leading distributor of VoIP solutions, has found that success in distributing Yealink products comes from an emphasis on channel partner training & support, growing provisioning capabilities, and detailed attention to customers’ needs. 888VoIP’s ever-growing channel of Value-Added Resellers, Service Providers, and Integrators has also assisted in the obtainment of the Platinum Distribution status.



“We are honored to be recognized by Yealink as a Platinum Level Distributor for the fifth consecutive year,” said John Molino, CEO of American Technologies, LLC., “This achievement was made possible by our team’s dedication and commitment to the success of our reseller and service providers. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Yealink to bring to market and service the innovative, cost-effective, and high quality VoIP technologies that are critical to the growth of our channel.”



888VoIP carries a diverse line of Yealink products, including the recently released T4S IP Phone series, the upgraded & enhanced W56P DECT phone, Android Video Phones, and complete video conferencing solutions. Yealink develops innovative, modern, and feature-rich products that fulfill an array of 888VoIP partner needs. 888VoIP predicts strong continued success with Yealink through and beyond 2017, including the availability of even more Yealink offerings.



In addition to the wide range of Yealink products that are available, 888VoIP offers managed SPs, VARs, and Integrators the option to utilize their Channel Advantage Program. This program allows partners access to customizable provisioning packages, technical support, advanced API, training & education programs designed specifically for their business, and the creation of custom marketing materials.

About 888VoIP

888VoIP is a worldwide leading distributor of innovative VoIP hardware & software solutions. 888VoIP also strives to provide managed service providers, value-added resellers, and integrators with everything else they’ll need to be successful, such as hardware provisioning, fulfillment, pre & post-sales support, technical support, marketing services, and training & education programs. For more information, please visit: http://www.888VoIP.com.



About Yealink

Yealink, the global leading unified communication (UC) solution provider, helps businesses of all sizes make the most of their UC experience. Yealink’s solutions unify voice, video, and data, and satisfy diverse customer needs and usage scenarios. Their company’s comprehensive product portfolio includes video conferencing systems, conference phones, desk IP phones, wireless DECT phones and accessories. For more information, please visit: http://www.yealink.com