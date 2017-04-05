Inspired by Earth Day, Global Ethics Day provides an opportunity for organizations around the world to hold events on or around this day, exploring the meaning of ethics in international affairs.

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs announces its fourth annual Global Ethics Day (#globalethicsday2017) on October 18, 2017.

Inspired by Earth Day, Global Ethics Day provides an opportunity for organizations around the world to hold events on or around this day, exploring the meaning of ethics in international affairs.

Carnegie Council encourages academic institutions everywhere to use this opportunity to hold programs focusing on ethics, such as lectures, film screenings, debates, or panel discussions. In the tradition of a "teach-in" model, these events will be run by each institution as it sees fit while being part of a worldwide Global Ethics Day.

Carnegie Council will promote Global Ethics Day activities on its online community platform http://www.globalethicsnetwork.org and share any resources that are created. Course and lecture ideas can be found on Carnegie Council's website here.

For those who plan to hold a Global Ethics Day event, please let Carnegie Council know so the Council can promote it along with other events happening that day. Please contact Billy Pickett at bpickett(at)cceia.org.

Over 50 institutions from 15 countries participated in 2016. From Germany to Brazil to Australia to Oman, universities, non-profit institutions, and civil society groups participated with teach-ins, art projects, and film screenings, covering a wide range of ethical issues. To learn more about last year's events, go to: https://www.carnegiecouncil.org/news/announcements/427.

ABOUT CARNEGIE COUNCIL

Founded by Andrew Carnegie in 1914, Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is an educational, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that produces lectures, publications, and multimedia materials on the ethical challenges of living in a globalized world. Go to http://www.carnegiecouncil.org.