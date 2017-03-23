Outer Banks Named “South’s Best Island” by Southern Living Magazine

The Outer Banks of North Carolina has been named the “South’s Best Island” by Southern Living in the magazine’s March 2017 issue themed “The South’s Best.” The narrow string of barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina earned the top spot and edged out other popular beach towns, including Hilton Head, Galveston, Tybee Island and the Florida Keys for the publication’s first annual “South’s Best” awards.

More than 22,000 Southern Living readers were surveyed for their opinions on destinations and attractions that define the Southern United States in 13 categories: small towns, cities, resorts, tailgates, restaurants, museums, breweries, bars, BBQ joints, shops, hotels, inns and islands.

Stretching nearly 200 miles from Carova to Ocracoke Island, the Outer Banks are bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the east and a series of shallow sounds to the west, offering opportunities to enjoy exceptional fishing, incredible seafood and world-class watersports ranging from kiteboarding to standup paddleboarding. An abundance of wildlife—including a variety of birds, several endangered species of sea turtles and the famous wild horses that roam the beaches of Corolla—can be found along the beaches of the Outer Banks.

In addition to area wildlife, the region is home to four landmark lighthouses: the world-famous Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in Buxton, the Bodie Island Light Station in Nags Head, the Currituck Beach Lighthouse in Corolla and the Ocracoke Light Station on Ocracoke Island. The Outer Banks also have plenty to offer history buffs, as the region is home to a wide array of historical attractions.

Visitors to the town of Manteo can tour the Fort Raleigh National Historic site, where America’s first English colony attempted to settle on Roanoke Island in 1587 before its members mysteriously disappeared shorting after arriving in the New World. The Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills is an Outer Banks landmark that commemorates the world’s first powered flight on Dec. 17, 1903, when brothers Wilbur and Orville Wright launched their 40-foot, 605-pound Flyer from this location. Other popular attractions include the Whalehead Club, Elizabethan Gardens, Chicamacomico Lifesaving Station, North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island and the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum, as well as several decades-old fishing piers that dot the coastline.

Best known for its pristine and undeveloped beaches, the Outer Banks is characterized by a relaxed vibe and family-friendly atmosphere, making it a top choice among travelers from all around the world. Instead of towering hotels and busy boardwalks, here you’ll find vacation rental homes ranging from quaint cottages and cozy condos to luxury estates that feature resort-like amenities. With a rich history that dates back several centuries and an assortment of attractions that offer something for visitors of all ages, the Outer Banks is a vacation destination unlike anywhere else.

“The Outer Banks are truly a magical place, and many of our guests have been visiting this stretch of sand for generations,” says Kelly Allman, director of marketing at Seaside Vacations, a vacation rental home and property management company based in Kitty Hawk. “The area’s natural beauty, laidback and friendly vibe, and ability to maintain its quaint and unspoiled character are what our guests’ cite as the top reasons they return year after year. And while we’re extremely proud to officially hold the title of the ‘South’s Best Island,’ to those of us residents and frequent guests of these beautiful barrier islands, the accolades come as no surprise.”

