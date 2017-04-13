This conference will focus on how legislation is shaping the future of employee benefits, what employers are doing to design plans to provide employees with options to customize their benefits, and how providers are developing tools and campaigns to...

NFP is excited to host the Philadelphia Healthcare & Retirement Plan Summit, a fiduciary training event that will bring together both local and national expertise to interact with employers made up of benefit, healthcare, finance and human resource executives, along with 401(k), 403(b), and retirement plan sponsors, trustees, and fiduciaries. Speakers will provide insights to help employers reduce fiduciary risk, evaluate cost saving strategies for healthcare and retirement plans, identify plan upgrades, and make better decisions that positively impact participants.

Mike Falcone, Vice President of the NFP Retirement Division, emphasizes, "As the government continues to tinker with both healthcare and retirement benefits, organizations can no longer look at either side in isolation of the other. Being able to provide employees with the tools to make the best decisions now can create significant savings down the road. This conference will focus on how legislation is shaping the future of employee benefits, what employers are doing to design plans to provide employees with options to customize their benefits, and how providers are developing tools and campaigns to help employees make the most informed decisions."

Speakers Include:



Mike Falcone, Vice President – NFP Retirement Division

Rich Krekstein, Vice President – NFP Corporate Benefits

Kate Ulrich Saracene, Partner – Nixon Peabody

Christian Hancey, Partner – Nixon Peabody

Liz Patterson, Managing Consultant – NFP Corporate Benefits

Scott O’Neil, CEO of Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center

Topics of Discussion:



Balancing Legal Compliance with Business Operations – ACA & Healthcare

Regulatory Reforms – DOL & IRS Enforcement Updates

Alternative Funding & Innovative Pricing

Executive Benefits, Emerging Trends in the Marketplace

Determining Retirement Plan Fees & Maximizing Vendor Negotiations

Fiduciary Responsibilities Associated with Selecting & Monitoring Target Date Funds

Organizational Effectiveness, Building a World Class Culture

Financial Wellness

The 2017 Philadelphia Healthcare & Retirement Plan Summit is being held on April 26th, 2017 at the Pyramid Club, located at 1735 Market St., Philadelphia PA 19103. The luncheon and seminar will be held from 11:00 am to 3:30 pm and a hosted wine tasting and cocktail hour will be held from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm for additional networking opportunities. The Philadelphia Healthcare & Retirement Plan Summit is approved for 3 CPE/CPA credits, 3 HRCI general credits, 3 SHRM PDCs, and is CEBS credit eligible. This is an invite only event and local plan sponsors will receive priority registration. Additional details and registration information can be found online:

http://xgrowthsolutions.com/events/2017-philadelphia-healthcare-and-retirement-plan-summit/

About NFP

At NFP Corp., our solutions and expertise are matched only by our personal commitment to each client's goals. We’re a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides employee benefits, property & casualty, retirement, and individual insurance and wealth management solutions through our licensed subsidiaries and affiliates.

NFP has more than 3,400 employees and global capabilities. Our expansive reach gives us access to highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions in the industry, while our locally based employees tailor each solution to meet our clients' needs. We’ve become one of the largest insurance brokerage, consulting and wealth management firms by building enduring relationships with our clients and helping them realize their goals.

Recently NFP was ranked the 2nd fastest-growing U.S. large-group employee benefits brokers by Employee Benefit Adviser. In addition, Business Insurance ranked as the 5th largest global benefits broker by revenue, the 4th largest US-based privately owned broker and the 11th largest broker of US business. PlanSponsor ranked us the 5th largest executive benefits provider of nonqualified deferred compensation by number of plans, and we were ranked 11th in personal lines P&C revenue by Insurance Journal.

For more information, visit NFP.com.